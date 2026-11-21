The Kansas City Chiefs have been seen as a likely landing spot for Tyreek Hill, but the veteran wide receiver’s slow recovery could push them to another late-season target.

Hill has been working his way back from a devastating knee injury last season, and agent Drew Rosenhaus said this week that Hill is still not cleared to play. But the super-agent has another client who could soon hit the open market, one seen as a dark-horse candidate to join the Chiefs.

Chiefs May Need to Change WR Plans

In an appearance on The Russini Report this week, Rosenhaus told host Dianna Russini that San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is medically cleared and ready to play again. The only hitch is the 49ers, who made it clear that Aiyuk isn’t welcome back after his relationship with the team fell apart.

Rosenhaus hinted that the 49ers will eventually waive Aiyuk, likely sending him to free agency.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen with waivers because of his current contract, but our instinct is that he’ll become a free agent and we’ll have options,” Rosenhaus said. “I’m not permitted to talk to teams, but based on my 38 years of experience and reading the tea leaves, I expect that he’ll have many suitors…but he would like to get out there and play as soon as possible.”

The Chiefs have been floated as one of the teams that could be interested. Daniel Mader of The Sporting News suggested that Aiyuk could be an asset to Kansas City’s wide receiver room.

“Expecting Aiyuk to immediately be the version of himself that finished with over 1,200 yards in 2023 is unrealistic, especially considering he hasn’t even been in an NFL facility in months,” Mader wrote. “But if Aiyuk can ramp back up a bit for a few weeks, by the tail end of the season, he could be a field-stretching weapon for Mahomes, averaging 14.6 yards per catch in his career.”

Tyreek Hill Still Not Ready to Return

The Chiefs did make one big addition to their wide receiver room, trading for Josh Downs before this season’s deadline. But many insiders expected them to take a run at Hill, who had a strong connection with Mahomes during his time in Kansas City.

Rosenhaus told Russini that he couldn’t say when Hill would be ready to take the field again.

“I really don’t have a timetable for him, because I respect the process. It’s not about putting any pressure on him directly or indirectly in terms of when he returns to play,” Rosenhaus said.