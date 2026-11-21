“Sunday’s performance was far from a one-off, as Dallas’ defense ranks last in yards per game allowed (393.8), tied for last in points per game allowed (28.2) and 31st in yards per play allowed (6.2),” Pereles wrote. “Against San Francisco, Dallas gave up three plays of 50+ yards — all for touchdowns. On the season, Dallas has allowed nine plays of 50+ yards, four more than any other team.”

Pereles noted that Pettine has plenty of experience as a defensive coach, but has not called plays since he was the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator in 2020.

“This is a considerable demotion — not in title, but certainly in responsibilities — for Parker, 34, who came to Dallas this season highly regarded after doing strong work as the Eagles‘ defensive backs and pass game coordinator from 2024-25,” Pereles wrote.

Pettine spent one season with the Bills, serving as defensive coordinator in 2013. The Bills ranked No. 10 in the NFL that season in yards allowed, but No. 20 in points allowed.

Former Bills Coach Originally Hired as Adviser

Pettine said when he was hired that he aimed to help mentor Parker, saying he looked forward to working with the first-year coordinator.

“Just clearly support, just advise [Christian Parker],” Pettine said. “I think we’ll build a lot of the stuff together. We’ll game plan along with the staff. I just feel like my experience there, having gone against a lot of these opponents over time and kind of built books on most of these offensive coordinators, just feel I’ll be able to help that way.

“Game day, I’ll just be up top as another set of eyes for him to bounce things off of, offer suggestions. I think the role will just kind of grow as it goes.”