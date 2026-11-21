The Oklahoma City Thunder have plenty of established stars, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already thinking about what one of the team’s youngest players could become. After watching rookie center Aday Mara continue to develop, the Thunder superstar offered some encouraging words about his teammate’s future.

Gilgeous-Alexander believes Mara has the tools to become something special in Oklahoma City. However, what stands out most isn’t necessarily the young center’s height or basketball ability. It’s the way he approaches the game every day.

“He has great spirits about him. A little bit like Jared. But Jared’s a little over the top,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, according to Clemente Almanza. “Jared is like in your face a little, but Aday has great spirits. No matter what, he is like smiling. He’s fun to be around, and he’s really funny. He goes out there and competes no matter who it is. I’m excited to see what his career will become. He has all the potential in the world.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Sees Something Special in Aday Mara

That final sentence should get the attention of Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

Gilgeous-Alexander has played alongside talented teammates throughout his NBA career. Therefore, hearing him speak so confidently about Mara’s future carries some weight, even if the rookie still has plenty to prove.

Mara recently offered a glimpse of his potential with a 22-point, 16-rebound performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. That type of production is encouraging, especially for a young center learning how to handle NBA size and physicality.

Still, one impressive game doesn’t guarantee a successful career. Mara must become more consistent defensively, improve his positioning and learn how to contribute when the offense isn’t running through him.

Fortunately, Oklahoma City provides an excellent environment for that development.

The Thunder don’t need Mara to become an immediate star. Instead, they can allow him to grow while learning from established players who understand what winning basketball requires.

Aday Mara Could Become an Important Piece of Thunder’s Future

What makes Gilgeous-Alexander’s comments interesting is how much attention he paid to Mara’s personality.

The Thunder superstar didn’t simply mention his teammate’s scoring ability or physical tools. He highlighted Mara’s positive attitude, competitiveness and willingness to challenge anybody on the court.

Those qualities matter on a team with championship expectations.

Oklahoma City already has Chet Holmgren anchoring its frontcourt. However, developing another reliable big man could eventually give the Thunder additional lineup flexibility against bigger opponents.

Mara doesn’t have to become an All-Star to make a difference. If he develops into a dependable rebounder, rim protector and interior presence, he could become a valuable part of Oklahoma City’s rotation.

Of course, that development won’t happen overnight. Young centers often need time to adjust to the speed, spacing and physical demands of the NBA.

Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander clearly sees a promising future.

For Thunder fans, the most encouraging part might be that Mara already appears to have the confidence and attitude needed to embrace that challenge. The basketball development will determine just how far he can go. He appears to be off to an excellent start in his rookie season.