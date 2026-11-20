A couple seasons ago, Ryan Coleman-Williams was neck and neck with Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith in the conversation for the best freshman wide receiver in the country.

Smith has turned into the best WR in the history of the Buckeyes. With the Alabama Crimson Tide, though, Coleman-Williams hasn’t yet answered all the questions.

And that’s what makes his upcoming NFL Draft decision so fascinating.

Coleman-Williams clearly remains quite talented, but is the NFL beckoning yet? He can come back to school for another year if he so chooses.

Alabama still has more games to play this season, and that’s more time for Coleman-Williams both to make his case to NFL teams while also considering where he wants to spend the Fall of 2027.

But a decision point is coming, one way or the other.

Ryan Coleman-Williams Faces NFL Decision

The decision for Coleman-Williams never seemed like it’d be in that much question.

A player isn’t as good as Coleman-Williams as a freshman at a program like Alabama only to fall off after that.

But that’s what happened. Last season, Coleman-Williams couldn’t hold onto the football. This season, injuries have been a problem.

A player who once seemed like a shoo-in for the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft doesn’t seem like that any more.

So what’s he to do? A lot will simply come down to what Coleman-Williams wants. A potential financial offer from Alabama would play a part, too.

With two regular season games remaining, Coleman-Williams’ path isn’t yet clear.

Ryan Coleman-Williams NFL Draft Rankings

Alabama beat writer Mike Rodak recently shared Coleman-Williams’ NFL Draft rankings.

This post from X shows four different stories:

Similar decision also looming for Ryan Coleman-Williams with 3 guaranteed games left for Alabama: No. 46 in @Jordan_Reid’s top 50

Not in @dpbrugler’s top 50

No. 8 WR in @MelKiperESPN’s rankings

No. 106 in CBS Sports draft rankings — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 15, 2026

What’s clear from all of those rankings is that Coleman-Williams seems unlikely to be a first-round pick.

Given that, should he come back to school? It’s definitely a legitimate option, and one Coleman-Williams will have to think long and hard about.