Austin Mack looked primed to start last Saturday for the Alabama Crimson Tide against Vanderbilt.

But then there in warmups was Keelon Russell, taking the QB1 snaps despite a nagging ankle injury. And there in the game was the true sophomore Russell, leading Alabama to a win.

Mack did get to play, but only in the most unexciting of fashions — he took three knees to end the game.

Sure, a win is good for Alabama, but Mack probably would like to be more than a human victory cigar.

There was likely a time when Mack felt he could compete for the starting quarterback job at Alabama after following Kalen DeBoer from Washington.

Now? A transfer feels more and more inevitable.

Austin Mack Transfer Decision

In the modern world of college football, it wouldn’t make much sense for Mack to remain at Alabama for another year.

Russell has to play another season of college football before he can leave for the NFL, so there’s no starting job to be had with the Crimson Tide. Russell claimed it and has since put a stranglehold on it.

That leaves Mack in a tough spot, because he hasn’t even gotten the chance to show too much of what he can do.

But if he wants to be a starting QB next fall, Mack won’t find that opportunity in Alabama.

Viral Fan Post Weighs In

One fan caught a lot of attention on X over the weekend for this post on Mack:

If I was Austin Mack I would not have went into that game to take a knee Kalen DeBoer an Ryan Grubb told him he was going to start an they humiliate him by asking him to go in an take a knee if I was Austin I would enter the transfer portal right now an leave Bama immediately — Eastman Lewis (@EastmanLewis1) November 14, 2026

It doesn’t appear Mack has left Alabama yet, and he may very well see out the end of the season.

But in an era when quarterbacks look for new opportunities all over the map, Mack would make sense to be one of the guys on the market when the transfer window opens.