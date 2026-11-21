New details are emerging about the death of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell’s twin sister Kierston Russell. The star’s sister died in June 2025, and the family has filed a lawsuit against Marriott.

Kierston was found unresponsive at the AC Hotel Tuscaloosa Downtown and tragically passed away at the age of 18. Tuscaloosa News’ Amelia Hurley and Colin Gay revealed why Russell’s mom April Moore is taking on Marriott over the tragedy.

“The initial lawsuit filing claimed that hotel employees or managers at the hotel failed to respond properly to an emergency call made by Moore and claims the hotel is liable for not providing and administering a working Automated External Defibrillator (AED),” Hurley and Gay wrote in a Nov. 17, story titled, “Keelon Russell’s mother sues Marriott over QB’s twin sister’s death | Exclusive.”

“The lawsuit also seeks to hold any employers, management companies, franchisors or other entities that hired, trained, supervised or retained employees involved accountable.”

Through the company’s defense attorney, Marriott has denied the allegations while noting there is “no evidence” of negligence, per Tuscaloosa News.

Alabama QB Keelon Russell’s Twin Sister Kierston Russell Tragically Died in June 2025

Regardless of how the legal process plays out, the news is a remainder of the tragedy Russell dealt with a little more than one year ago. The quarterback gave a heartfelt speech at his sister’s memorial service.

“My twin, my twin….and my best friend,” Russell noted at the June 2025, memorial service, per Pro Football Sports Network. “You know we shared so many things that was special to everybody here.

“Everywhere she goes, remember that Kierston Russell is going to be there by you, she will always protect you, strengthen you, give you the light, the path that you always wanted.”

Keelon Russell’s Family Is Suing Marriott Over How Kierston Russell’s Death Was Handled

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Moore’s attorney Derrick Mills provided some additional context on the lawsuit. At the center of the dispute is how the hotel handled the situation once Kierston was found unresponsive.

“The hotel never, ever, ever brings an AED, which my experts say would have saved Kierston at that point,” Mills told Tuscaloosa News. “This being a ‘fancy hotel,’ this being a hotel under the Marriott brand, you would expect that certain hotels have the proper equipment, emergency or otherwise, to take care of its guests.

“… Not only did they not have an AED, they weren’t trained on proper CPR, and they literally frustrated April’s efforts in trying to revive her daughter,” Mills continued.

“So, you imagine trying to save your daughter or save your loved one, and in addition to not having the proper equipment, the hotel frustrates those efforts by interrupting April as she’s trying to perform life-saving measures.”

Alabama Has a 99% Chance to Make the College Football Playoff

On the field, Russeell continues to play in his late sister’s memory. Russell is one of the major reasons why Alabama’s chances to make the College Football Playoff are on the rise.

The Athletic’s computer projections give Alabama a 99% chance to make the College Football Playoff despite having 10% odds to win the SEC. Alabama faces Chattanooga and Auburn to close out the regular season.

The College Football Playoff kicks off on Friday, Dec. 18.