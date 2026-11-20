The Alabama Crimson Tide have one week until the Iron Bowl when they take on mega-rival Auburn to close the regular season.

First, though, Alabama has business to take care of this Saturday — business against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Nope, on the penultimate weekend of the college football regular season, Alabama doesn’t play an SEC opponent.

The Crimson Tide match up with Chattanooga.

Why is Alabama Playing Chattanooga?

In the current SEC schedule arrangement, in which each team plays eight conference games, the teams in that league have an extra week compared to some other conferences that they have to fill.

That means most SEC teams fit in an FCS opponent at some point. For Alabama, that week traditionally comes before they play Auburn.

In some ways, the game can be viewed as a tune-up, a chance for Alabama to work on some things, get different players in and rest anyone who is hurting before they play Auburn and then head toward the postseason.

For Chattanooga, it’s a chance at a solid payday. It’s a “buy game,” meaning Alabama pays the Mocs to come to Tuscaloosa and play.

The other reality is that if Alabama’s non-SEC week is the second-to-last weekend of the regular season, very few FBS teams will have openings. Everyone else is playing conference games now. The best chance Alabama has at landing an opponent for this week is going down a rung on the ladder.

Is Chattanooga Good?

Chattanooga enters Saturday’s game with a 7-4 record on the season.

Their wins have come over West Georgia, Wofford, The Citadel, Samford, Western Carolinaa and Furman.

They’ve lost to two ranked FCS teams, Tennessee Tech and Mercer, as well as to East Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky.

Chattanooga isn’t a bad football team. They aren’t Alabama.

The Crimson Tide’s focus in this matchup will be stopping the run. Chattanooga has only thrown three touchdown passes all season.

Their leading rusher, Kevin Lalin, has 1,082 yards on the ground at more than five yards per carry. Their second-leading rusher, Journey Wyche, has another 759 yards.

Compared to the three passing TDs this year, the Mocs have 20 rushing touchdowns. Their run defense has been good in reverse — they’ve held opponents to five rushing scores.

Alabama should have no problems here, but it’s worth noting that in this same week back in 2007, the Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe — who was a 25-point underdog, but not down at the Division I-AA (FCS) level.