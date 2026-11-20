The Alabama Crimson Tide are 8-2 overall and coming off a 20-6 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend.

Once again, the College Football Playoff committee continues to value Alabama quite highly, ranking the Crimson Tide No. 3 in its latest standings.

While many people may consider that a fair ranking, the criteria the committee uses to evaluate these teams simply don’t make much sense.

For context, the Tennessee Volunteers are also 8-2, just like Alabama. Tennessee also beat the Crimson Tide 26-10 in their head-to-head matchup back in October. But where does Tennessee rank? No. 9, six spots behind Alabama.

Nick Saban Makes Strong Statement on Alabama’s Ranking

Longtime Alabama coach and current “College GameDay” analyst Nick Saban appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday afternoon.

Saban discussed the Crimson Tide and made it clear that he has no influence over the committee’s decisions about Alabama’s ranking. In fact, he believes the Crimson Tide are not one of the three teams with the “right stuff” to win the national championship right now.

“I have nothing to do with the College Football Playoff, so I don’t call anybody,” Saban said. “So let’s clear that air. I do think this is Kalen DeBoer’s team. I do think they have a good team. It’s hard to say who should be ranked where.

“Especially with the diversity of strength of schedule, trying to be sort of instituted in this in a not-so – I don’t know how you would say it, but it’s just very hard to do in college football, because there’s a big deviation in quality of play, quality of teams, quality of players. I think it’s very difficult for them not to be too subjective about how they try to go about ranking these teams.”

Nick Saban to @PatMcAfeeShow on Alabama being ranked No. 3: “I have nothing to do with the College Football Playoff, so I don’t call anybody. So let’s clear that air. I do think this is Kalen DeBoer’s team. I do think they have a good team. It’s hard to say who should be ranked where. “Especially with the diversity of strength of schedule, trying to be sort of instituted in this in a not-so – I don’t know how you would say it, but it’s just very hard to do in college football, because there’s a big deviation in quality of play, quality of teams, quality of players. I think it’s very difficult for them not to be too subjective about how they try to go about ranking these teams.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 20, 2026

Kalen DeBoer Doesn’t Care About Alabama’s Ranking

The Crimson Tide have two regular-season games remaining against Chattanooga and Auburn.

But DeBoer isn’t concerned with Alabama’s position in the rankings. He made it clear that his team will focus on preparing for its next opponent and won’t let the committee’s decisions affect its approach.

“Tell us when we need to go, where to go, when to be there and who we’re playing, and we’ll be ready,” DeBoer said earlier this week.