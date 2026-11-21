Kingston Allen is an incredibly talented high school football recruit who is committed to Wisconsin. That hasn’t stopped Alabama and Ohio State from going after him hard.

Allen is a local recruit for the Badgers, but that doesn’t mean he’s safe. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes have a tendency to win over recruits just by being themselves.

Allen just concluded his high school football career, and so there’s a lot for him to decide now.

Kingston Allen State Champion

Allen just won a Wisconsin Division 2 state title with his Notre Dame Academy Tritons.

The game was played on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20, and the team from Green Bay won 27-20 over Monona Grove.

And on the day, Allen made some history.

He tied the national record for single-season rushing touchdowns.

The record was set last season by Myles McLaughlin in Indiana.

Allen needed three to tie him on Friday, and he got three rushing touchdowns. He ran for 71 this season.

His third touchdown was the one that held up as the game winner, a 57-yarder.

Notre Dame Academy has now won five state titles in its history.

Allen finished the game with 45 carries for 306 yards.

He leads the country in rushing yards this season, finishing the year with 3,943 yards on 338 carries.

Allen had at least three touchdowns in every game this season.

He ends his career as Wisconsin’s all-time leading rusher, all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and the single-season record holder in both those stats in the state, too.

Allen certainly would be fitting to go to Wisconsin, but big-time programs are still interested.

Kingston Allen Talks Recruitment

Allen was asked after the state championship game if he’s sticking with his Wisconsin commitment amid the pursuits by Alabama and Ohio State.

“Yes sir,” Allen responded. “At the moment, yes I am, 100% committed to Wisconsin.”

Fans are definitely going to notice that “at the moment” part of the quote, although in general, Allen handled this answer just fine.

Signing day isn’t too far away. If the Crimson Tide or Buckeyes are going to get a flip, it’ll have to happen somewhat soon.