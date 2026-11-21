The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday in a game that is a fascinating decision opportunity for head coach Kalen DeBoer.

No decision will be bigger than what Alabama does with QB Keelon Russell against the FCS foe as Russell continues to navigate an ankle injury.

Russell was a question mark a week ago, then found his way into the lineup against Vanderbilt anyway and played well in a win.

Austin Mack had looked set to start, but ‘Bama only subbed him in late to kneel the clock out. Russell had played the rest of the way.

Chattanooga is a different story. Alabama could beat the Mocs no matter who they play at quarterback.

It’s the penultimate week of the regular season, with Auburn awaiting for the Iron Bowl next week. The postseason follows.

The last thing Alabama needs is to get Russell hurt against Chattanooga.

Keelon Russell Injury Update

Russell hasn’t gotten worse. The only question is what Alabama decides to do with him.

DeBoer said positive things about Russell this week on his radio show:

“He continues to improve. There were no setbacks or anything on Saturday. There’s still work to be done to continue to get him to 100%. He’s done a great job. Just being a pro like the rest of our guys do. Working in the training room every single day. Just continue to be steady and take it day by day.”

There is an odd report going around that On3’s Pete Nakos has reported that Russell is uncertain for the game on Saturday against Chattanooga, but the original source for that doesn’t seem to exist, so that’s worth taking with a grain of salt.

Even if Russell plays, though, it seems highly unlikely he plays the whole game Saturday.

Alabama Backup QB

Alabama’s backup QB is Austin Mack.

Mack followed DeBoer from Washington, and he thought he’d get an SEC start last week only for Russell to make a last-minute surge and handle duties against Vandy.

That left Mack on the sideline looking on, and it’s hard to see him having a much longer future at Alabama.

But there’s at least a chance that this week, Mack will get an opportunity to show what he can do — albeit against a much overmatched opponent.