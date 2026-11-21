The Alabama Crimson Tide are hosting the FCS-level Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday.

That means a good payday as part of a “buy game” contract for the visitors. They’ll be taking home some serious cash.

Of course, Alabama is hoping for a comfortable win and a healthy roster heading into the following weekend’s Iron Bowl.

First, here’s what you need to know about the buy game setup for Saturday’s action.

What is Alabama Paying Chattanooga?

Alabama is paying Chattanooga a total of $500,000 guaranteed for the game on Saturday, according to The Tuscaloosa News, which obtained that amount from a public records request.

That aligns with what the Crimson Tide have paid out in this week the past couple of years. They paid Mercer a reported $600,000 in 2024 and Eastern Illinois a reported $560,000 last year.

There are FCS teams that get more than $1 million to play an FBS team, but that’s often the early-in-the-year games, when teams have more options.

This late in the year, Alabama doesn’t have a ton of teams to pick from, and the opposition also gets locked in to a pretty limited situation.

But a $500,000 payday certainly isn’t nothing. Chattanooga will happily take that cash home with them.

Why Alabama is Paying Chattanooga $500,000

The reality is that Alabama will happily pay a lesser opponent some cash to come to town and serve as a good tune-up game for the Iron Bowl.

A $500,000 payout isn’t much for the Crimson Tide. They’re paying individual players more than that.

It’s the cost of getting an FCS team with a winning record to come to town in late November to take on an SEC foe. There has to be some incentive provided by ‘Bama.

For Chattanooga, it’s a chance to boost the athletic department budget. It’s a totally different financial environment for a team like the Mocs than for the Crimson Tide.

This payday can help keep other sports alive at Chattanooga. That’s why they do it.

And in the current environment of college football, where results in the regular season still matter a great deal, Alabama has no reason to take a risk and schedule someone more difficult. This is what the Crimson Tide wanted, and they’re comfortable paying to make sure they have a game they can handle.