The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide hosted the Chattanooga Mocs in a non-conference matchup Saturday afternoon and dominated their way to a 47-0 victory.

Alabama did it without star quarterback Keelon Russell, who missed the game because of a lingering ankle injury.

With Russell sidelined, Austin Mack made his first career start and completed 20-of-25 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Jett Thomalla replaced him late in the game with Alabama holding a big lead.

Kalen DeBoer Gives Update on Russell

The Crimson Tide now turn their attention to next weekend’s regular-season finale against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

One of the biggest questions heading into the matchup is whether Russell or Mack will take the first-team reps in practice.

If Russell gets healthy, he’ll likely reclaim the starting job. After Saturday’s win, head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an update on the quarterback’s recovery.

“We really feel good about the direction Keelon was going this week and didn’t want to risk anything and put him in a vulnerable situation,” DeBoer said after the win. “I think he’ll be full speed, full go all next week in practice.”

“We really feel good about the direction Keelon was going this week and didn’t want to risk anything and put him in a vulnerable situation. I think he’ll be full speed, full go all next week in practice.” – Kalen DeBoer on Russell @abc3340 #RollTide https://t.co/x4TWzzKdzZ — Jamie Hale (@JamieHaleSports) November 21, 2026

Russell’s 2026 Season With Alabama

The Crimson Tide go as Russell goes, and in his first year as the starter, he’s been a major bright spot in Tuscaloosa.

This season, he’s completing 67.3% of his passes for 2,480 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He’s also added 277 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries.

Alabama Destined for College Football Playoff

Win or lose next week, Alabama looks likely to make the College Football Playoff for the second straight year under DeBoer.

Still, the Iron Bowl carries plenty of weight. It’s a rivalry game, but a win would also help Alabama strengthen its position and potentially secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.