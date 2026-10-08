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Congratulations Pour In for Alabama Legend Nick Saban Ahead of Georgia Game

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College Football Playoff Semifinal - Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Oregon v Indiana
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 09: Former head coach Nick Saban looks on during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 09, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Nick Saban now serves as one of the faces of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” his legacy as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide will always define his career.

Saban won a national championship with LSU in 2003 and then briefly departed for the NFL before returning to college and taking the Alabama job. He coached the Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2024 before retiring at the age of 72 after winning six national titles with the university.

This week, Saban and the “College GameDay” crew will travel to Tuscaloosa for No. 6 Alabama’s matchup against No. 2 Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama Makes Announcement on Saban

Ahead of the matchup on Saturday, Alabama announced some exciting news surrounding Saban on Thursday.

The university officially revealed that Saban was selected to represent Alabama as part of the SEC Legends Class of 2026. He’s one of 16 former players or coaches selected, with one representative coming from each university in the conference.

“A legacy that forever changed the game,” Alabama wrote in the post. “Coach Nick Saban’s influence on Alabama Football and the Southeastern Conference will be felt for generations. One of the greatest to ever do it — and now officially an SEC Legend. Congratulations, Coach Saban.”

Congratulations Pour In for Saban

Alabama fans came together to congratulate their legendary coach on the prestigious and well-deserved honor after everything he accomplished during his nearly two-decade-long stint.

“Well Deserved. Thanks for turning me into Alabama! Crimson! Tide! College! Football! Fan!=Slick Nick In A Good! Way! Best! College! Football! Coach! Of All! Time!” A fan said.

Someone else added, “Legendary. Congratulations.”

Another person wrote, “I am very happy I was alive for the Saban era at Bama. Roll Tide.”

“Congratulations,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Legacy. GOAT. Saban.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Congratulations Pour In for Alabama Legend Nick Saban Ahead of Georgia Game

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