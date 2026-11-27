Alabama football has won four straight heading into the Iron Bowl, but Auburn brings a challenge the Crimson Tide will have to solve before it can think about a fifth. Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown can extend drives with his legs, and the longer Auburn stays on the field, the fewer chances Keelon Russell and Alabama’s offense get to take control. The Crimson Tide enters Saturday’s regular-season finale at 9-2, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa.

So who could make the difference for Alabama against Auburn? Here are five players to watch, in no particular order.

Xavier Griffin Could Help Keep Byrum Brown in the Pocket

The hardest part of defending Brown may come after Alabama wins the first few seconds of a play. The Crimson Tide can cover Auburn’s receivers and get pressure, but if the rush opens a lane, Brown can still turn third-and-long into a first down.

That’s where freshman linebacker Xavier Griffin could make an impact. Alabama could use him as a quarterback spy on select passing downs, giving him a chance to close on Brown when he breaks from the pocket. The assignment takes patience. Commit too early, and Brown can slip past him. Wait too long, and Brown can get to the sticks.

Griffin’s biggest contribution might show up as a four-yard scramble that ends with an Auburn punt. A couple of those stops would go a long way toward getting Alabama’s offense back on the field.

Devan Thompkins Could Control the Line of Scrimmage

Griffin’s job gets easier if Devan Thompkins and Alabama’s defensive front control where Brown can go. Thompkins can make his mark by holding his ground against the run and pushing the pocket from the inside when Auburn throws.

Watch what Auburn faces on second down. If Thompkins helps keep first-down runs to two or three yards, Alabama can make the Tigers play from behind the chains. That gives the Crimson Tide more freedom to vary its pressure and pick its spots to have a linebacker account for Brown.

Thompkins could have one of Alabama’s most impactful nights simply by forcing Auburn to start its drives over and over again in second-and-long.

Ryan Coleman-Williams Has a Chance to Break Out

Ryan Coleman-Williams is due for the kind of performance that reminds everyone how quickly he can change a game. Auburn’s secondary gives Alabama a reason to test that possibility early, especially if the Tigers leave him in single coverage on the outside.

The deep ball is the obvious opportunity, but Alabama can give Coleman-Williams a chance to create explosive plays underneath, too. A quick throw with room to run could force Auburn’s defensive backs to tackle in space. If the Tigers start driving on those shorter routes, Russell could get a chance to find him over the top.

One early explosive play from Coleman-Williams could change how Auburn covers him the rest of the night. It could also make this the breakout game Alabama fans have been waiting for.

EJ Crowell Could Have His First Signature Alabama Moment

Could the Iron Bowl be the night EJ Crowell starts to look like the star Alabama fans believe he can become? It may come down to whether he gets enough meaningful carries to build on an early spark.

Watch how Alabama uses him in the second half if the game is still close. A back who can turn a crease into a chunk gain can flip field position in a hurry. If Crowell strings together a few productive runs, he could also give Alabama a way to sustain drives and keep Auburn from keying on Russell.

A decisive fourth-quarter series would be enough to make Crowell one of the biggest stories coming out of Saturday night.

Keelon Russell Could Get Better as the Iron Bowl Goes On

Auburn’s opening looks could be the toughest part of the night for Russell. The Tigers can show pressure before the snap and drop defenders into coverage, or make him account for a safety who moves late. His first job is to see those changes, take the available throw, and keep the offense out of long-yardage situations.

Over four quarters, Russell will have chances to use what he learns early. If Auburn keeps sending extra rushers, he can get the ball out before they arrive. If the Tigers start committing more help to Coleman-Williams, he can work the space that opens elsewhere. Russell enters the matchup with 2,480 passing yards, and how he adjusts after Auburn shows its hand could decide whether he adds a signature Iron Bowl performance to his season.