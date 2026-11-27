The Alabama Crimson Tide have generally succeeded at the quarterback position with players they’ve recruited and developed.

That hasn’t stopped a few ‘Bama QBs from going elsewhere and doing better than they did in Tuscaloosa.

And at the end of this season, there’s a chance that’s in play again.

Alabama has an obvious starting quarterback, Keelon Russell, who has to stay in college for at least one more year.

And then the Crimson Tide have their backup, Austin Mack.

Austin Mack Transfer Update

Mack’s name has surfaced in various transfer rumors since the time he lost the starting job to Russell for this season.

Mack has stuck around through the end of the year, and he has a chance to be important for Alabama if Russell’s injury troubles pop up again.

But if nothing odd happens the rest of the way, it seems pretty straightforward what would be next for Mack.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales recently mentioned Mack in his “quarterbacks to watch” section of a transfer outlook published on Wednesday.

“Mack lost a preseason competition to one of the most talented QBs in the country, Keelon Russell, and will need to find a cleaner path to playing time elsewhere,” Morales writes.

Mack was with Kalen DeBoer at Washington and followed him to Alabama. It’ll be tough for Mack to break through with the Crimson Tide, though, because Russell looks to be as advertised.

QB Transfer Outlook

The good news for Mack is that quarterbacks will be in high demand this offseason.

The broad expectation is that more schools will be seeking a QB than there will be high-quality passers available in the portal.

Mack has looked solid when given a chance at Alabama, and that should help him land a starting job somewhere else next year — assuming he makes the logical decision and does indeed enter the portal.

Alabama will likely have to consider the portal, as well, to find a new backup for Russell if Mack leaves town. Russell’s mobility does create some injury risk, and it makes sense for the Crimson Tide to have some experience in its backup QB spot.