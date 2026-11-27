Alabama football has a chance to make one more impression on several recruiting targets when Auburn comes to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. For one running back, it’s the final stop before he announces his commitment. For a junior college offensive lineman already pledged to Florida State, it’s his first trip to campus.

Andrew Bone of Yea Alabama highlighted four Iron Bowl recruiting visits to watch. The group includes two defensive linemen also being pursued by Tennessee, a running back set to announce Monday, and a potential offensive line flip.

Hayden Lowe Is Down to Alabama and Tennessee

Hayden Lowe’s recruitment has come down to an SEC decision. According to Bone, the Long Beach City College defensive lineman narrowed his choices to Alabama and Tennessee and canceled visits to Texas and UCLA.

Bone identifies Lowe as the nation’s top junior college defensive lineman. The former five-star prospect signed with Miami in December 2024 and redshirted after undergoing surgery. He has three years of eligibility remaining, giving Alabama the chance to add a junior college prospect with multiple seasons left to develop.

Kalen DeBoer and general manager Courtney Morgan recruited Lowe while they were at Washington. At 6-foot-5 and 265 to 270 pounds, Lowe could fit the Bandit role in Alabama’s defense, where his length and ability to rush off the edge would come into play.

Alabama Gets Tranard Roberts’ Final Visit

Few visits on Alabama’s Iron Bowl recruiting slate carry a quicker payoff than Tranard Roberts’ trip. The Florida running back is scheduled to announce his commitment Monday, Nov. 30, and the Crimson Tide gets his final visit, per Bone.

Alabama first offered Roberts in March 2025 and renewed its pursuit after Nigel Newkirk began exploring other options. Roberts received another Alabama offer on Nov. 13 and has been in regular contact with running backs coach Robert Gillespie since then. He recently visited Arizona State and took an official visit to North Carolina over the summer.

Roberts finished his senior season at The Villages Charter School with 1,259 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. His burst and contact balance stand out. With his decision coming two days after the game, Alabama gets the last chance to show him where he fits in its backfield.

Florida State Commit David Giwa Makes His First Alabama Visit

David Giwa committed to Florida State on Nov. 15 after an official visit to Tallahassee. Now the Hutchinson Community College offensive lineman is set to make his first trip to Alabama.

Giwa has two familiar faces connected to the Tide. He plays alongside recent Alabama commit Dylan Gill at Hutchinson and was high school teammates with Alabama freshman cornerback Jorden Edmonds. Bone reports that Giwa has also been in touch with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and Morgan.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman earned first-team all-conference honors and has played both tackle and guard. Bone sees him as a better fit on the interior at Alabama. Giwa was still waiting on a Crimson Tide offer when Bone reported on the visit. Whether that offer comes is the first development to watch this weekend.

Joshua Lane Returns Ahead of His Dec. 2 Decision

Joshua Lane has already taken his official visit to Alabama. The Memphis Central defensive lineman came to Tuscaloosa for the Texas A&M game, and his unofficial visit for the Iron Bowl will be his third trip to campus this season. He also attended the Florida State game in September.

Bone reported that Lane and his family came away impressed from the official visit and that Lane has built a strong relationship with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach. Tennessee has been Alabama’s toughest competition down the stretch, with Oklahoma State and Memphis also involved.

Lane is scheduled to announce his decision Dec. 2. Getting the 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman back on campus just days before that announcement gives Roach and the Tide another chance to build on the work they’ve already done.