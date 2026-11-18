The Baylor Bears brought DJ Lagway back home.

After the talented QB left town to go play for the Florida Gators, he returned this season in the transfer portal, hoping to use his immense natural talent to lift Baylor up.

Instead, this season hasn’t quite lived up to expectation, and now there are wonderings about whether Lagway could consider another transfer.

The modern world of college football features intense quarterback movement, and it feels like pretty much no transfer decisions are surprises anymore.

The latest rumors going around about Lagway seem to suggest that if he threw his name into the portal, a lot of teams would be interested — but it’s too early to know what Lagway will do.

DJ Lagway Transfer Update

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. broke down the transfer QB picture in a new article on Wednesday.

Lagway was one of three main names they focused on — along with Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and NC State’s CJ Bailey — for how much interest they’d generate if they ended up in the portal.

This is the blurb they wrote on Lagway:

Lagway, who is also on a team that underwent a coaching change, has had an up-and-down season, battling through injuries but also having some bright spots. He had 300-plus-yard, four-touchdown showings in wins over Arizona State and UCF, but has had two or fewer touchdown passes in his other six games. Baylor was a homecoming for Lagway — he’s from Texas, and his father played for the Bears — so would he entertain staying in Waco in 2027 under the new head coach? Regardless, the former five-star has the physical gifts that will still draw suitors.

That second paragraph definitely spells out the difficulty of a Lagway departure.

But in the modern world of college football, it wouldn’t feel totally surprising, either. If something doesn’t work out, players try again somewhere else.

DJ Lagway Landing Spots

The Athletic doesn’t speculate on any destinations, but if Lagway left Baylor, it’d be absolutely pivotal for the QB to get his next stop right.

Schools like USC and Michigan could be looking for quarterbacks. So could Texas A&M, Florida State, Oklahoma and Auburn.

Lagway needs to find a spot to best maximize his career. That still could be Baylor, but the portal will also beckon.