The first thought is that it sounds crazy.

Urban Meyer to be the head football coach at Maryland? A guy who won national championships at Ohio State and Florida, on the sideline for the Terrapins?

That’s what was reported on Wednesday morning by Maryland reporter Jeff Ermann.

Ermann writes: “In a major twist in Maryland football’s search for its next coach, InsideMDSports has learned that former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has talked with Maryland AD Jim Smith about the job and is ‘seriously considering it.'”

There are a couple of reasons to believe that it’s legitimate and that Meyer might actually do it.

Urban Meyer Relationships at Maryland

Meyer has multiple positive relationships with folks at Maryland that could be part of what would compel him to take the job.

He knows Smith, the AD, as well as the deputy athletic director.

“Meyer has a warm relationship with Maryland athletic director Jim Smith, with whom he overlapped during their time in Columbus, Meyer as a national-championship winning coach, and Smith a running the university’s alumni association,” Ermann writes. “That makes Meyer by far the most notable name to arise in a search that has stayed relatively quiet publicly. Smith has said the search covers every level of football and has no set deadline, but with the postseason arriving soon and the university needing to get someone in place, it’s not expected to last a lot longer. Meyer also shares a relationship with Maryland deputy AD Diana Sabau, who was an associate AD at OSU and helped oversee the football program during Meyer’s time in Columbus.”

Maryland has also apparently looked into Brian Kelly. The Terps are clearly swinging big on this one.

Urban Meyer’s NFL Ending

It sounds like Meyer may also have some interest in getting the sting of his failed stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the way.

“A source with knowledge of the talks told InsideMDSports that Meyer, who hasn’t coached since his ill-fated stint as an NFL coach ended in 2021, is happy in his TV job but would like something to add a more positive page to the end of his resume after his time coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars ended in a firing,” Ermann writes.

There’s certainly no guarantee that Meyer coming to Maryland will work out, but it might not be quite as wild as the rumor first would sound.