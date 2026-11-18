The Cal Golden Bears thought they were set at quarterback as they watched Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele play last season.

This year has changed things, though, and it’s not really the fault of JKS. He just happens to be caught up in the mess, and it could result in a transfer this offseason.

It’s too early to know for sure what Sagapolutele is planning, but it sounds like other college football programs are looking into the possibility of him transferring.

And if Sagapolutele hit the portal, even after a bumpy season, he’d draw lots of interest. A year ago, the lefty showed up as a true freshman in the ACC and was really good. Teams will be betting they can get that ability out of him again.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Transfer Update

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. wrote a new article published Wednesday in which they examine which QBs are drawing interest from around college football.

Players aren’t in the portal yet, but the premise is figuring out which guys other programs are expecting and/or hoping end up as transfers.

Sagapolutele was the first guy they named.

This is what The Athletic wrote about the southpaw:

Coming into the season, Sagapolutele was one of the most highly regarded quarterbacks. New coach Tosh Lupoi prioritized retaining the Hawaii native as soon as he landed the job, and succeeded. Sagapolutele’s breakout freshman season led some opponents to believe he’d eventually be an early-round NFL Draft pick, in part because of his elite ball placement and anticipation. Sagapolutele was the highest-ranked sophomore in The Athletic’s College QB Tiers, ranking 15th in the preseason among the 138 projected starters. “He can play in any offense and excel,” a rival ACC personnel staffer said this summer. Well, maybe not any offense. Cal’s offense was a mess under new coordinator Jordan Somerville, who had never called plays before this season and was subsequently demoted. Sagapolutele hasn’t approached his 2025 level, but it’s hard to hold that against him given the staff situation. JKS will draw a lot of interest if he decides to leave Cal.

It will come down to a case of whether it’s Sagapolutele’s fault that he has struggled, or whether it’s the offense. There should be at least a few programs who will think JKS still has all the talent there just waiting to be unleashed.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Landing Spots

The Athletic doesn’t delve into potential landing spots, but there are a clear bunch of teams who will likely need new QBs next season.

Michigan is one, likely moving on from Bryce Underwood and not trusting Tommy Carr enough.

USC would be a lot closer, probably wanting to bring in experience rather than give the job to a freshman.

Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Florida State are other big-name programs that could use a new QB.

Sagapolutele could have his pick of destinations if he enters the portal.