The North Carolina State Wolfpack planned to have an exciting season with CJ Bailey at quarterback.

It’s been a bumpy ride, though, resulting in a coaching change — and the big-name hire of Philip Rivers to lead his alma mater into the future.

A new coach doesn’t always keep an incumbent quarterback around, though, and so Bailey’s future was in doubt from the moment NC State decided to enter a coaching search.

Nothing has been decided yet, and the regular season still has a couple of weeks left before Bailey might really reveal what he’s thinking, but some intel from college football reporters suggests that if Bailey wants to transfer, it’d be a notable development across the sport.

CJ Bailey Transfer Update

Bailey would likely be one of the most sought-after transfer quarterbacks in the portal if he chose to go that route this offseason.

That’s what The Athletic’s trio of writers — Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. — wrote in a new article published on Wednesday.

This was the blurb they put together on Bailey:

Coaching changes typically create a lot of roster movement, and with Philip Rivers assuming the reins after Dave Doeren’s firing, it’ll be interesting to see how he handles the quarterback situation. Bailey, who was 17th in our preseason ranking, has played below the high ceiling opposing coaches and scouts projected for him. He’s 4-6 as NC State’s starter this season and ranks 48th nationally in passing efficiency. But there would still be teams willing to bet on his upside. It’s hard to find another 6-foot-6 quarterback as physically gifted with so much experience in a Power 4 conference. Bailey turned down portal interest to stay in Raleigh for this season. Now Rivers has to figure out what it’ll cost to keep Bailey, if that’s his intention. He also has his son, four-star 2027 recruit and NC State commit Gunner Rivers, on the way.

As you’d expect, the chatter won’t just be about Rivers but also about his incoming freshman son who plays QB.

If Bailey wants to avoid some odd conversations, maybe he’d be best served departing.

CJ Bailey Landing Spots

The Athletic doesn’t spell out where Bailey might land, but there are programs who almost certainly will need QBs for next season.

Michigan is likely in need, as is USC.

Other big-name programs like Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State and Auburn could all want an experienced, playmaking QB. As long as they don’t mind Bailey’s bumpy ride on a messy NC State team this season, they could consider him as a great option.