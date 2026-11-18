The Maryland Terrapins have a decision to make, and Brian Kelly might not be the answer. Despite the former LSU and Notre Dame coach confirming he interviewed for the opening, the latest reporting suggests his next stop will be somewhere else. That is a notable development for a search that has attracted recognizable names.

Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports reported that sources do not expect Kelly to get the job. The most recent update is that the Terrapins head coaching search is in the late stages, so this update adds context to where things stand. However, Maryland has not announced its next head coach, and a reported expectation is not a final decision.

For Terrapins fans, the question is what comes next. Kelly has experience running prominent programs, but experience alone does not settle a coaching search. Maryland has to decide which candidate offers the best plan for this program.

Brian Kelly Appears Unlikely to Land Maryland Job

There was a reason Kelly’s involvement drew attention. His background at Notre Dame and LSU made him a recognizable candidate, and his willingness to interview showed genuine interest in the opportunity. Still, Ermann’s reporting suggests that interest might not lead to an agreement.

The same report identified another intriguing possibility: Urban Meyer. Ermann reported that Meyer has spoken with Maryland athletic director Jim Smith about the opening and is seriously considering it. Whether Meyer has received an offer or would accept one remains unclear.

That leaves Maryland fans with plenty to discuss and very little settled. Meyer’s involvement does not mean an agreement is coming, just as the reporting about Kelly does not constitute an official rejection. Until Maryland announces a hire, those distinctions matter.

Maryland Still Has Other Options to Consider

Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim remains part of the conversation, too. Ermann noted that Abdul-Rahim wants the permanent position and Smith has said he will be considered. His case gives Maryland another option as the school weighs its next move.

The appeal of a familiar name is easy to understand. The harder question is who can build something sustainable in College Park, assemble the right staff and give the roster a reason to believe in the direction. That is the decision Maryland has to get right.

For now, Kelly’s interview is confirmed, but his arrival looks unlikely based on Ermann’s sources. Terrapins fans are still waiting for the answer that matters most: who actually gets the job.