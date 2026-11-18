Very few quarterbacks bring hair to the field the way Avery Johnson does.

There’s a chance, though, that fans of the Kansas State Wildcats won’t get to appreciate his locks for much longer.

The regular season isn’t over yet, and so transfer portal decisions are still at least a little bit off into the future.

Johnson, though, might have a choice to make. This season in Manhattan hasn’t gone quite as well as he or the Wildcats would’ve hoped, and Johnson looks to have a single season of eligibility left.

In the modern landscape, a veteran QB like Johnson can bring in a hefty payday while also finding a really good opportunity at a top-notch program.

There’s nothing out there yet saying that Johnson will transfer. But there is some new intel that says if he does, there will be interested suitors.

Avery Johnson Transfer Update

The Athletic published a new article on Wednesday in which writers Antonio Morales, Manny Navarro and Sam Khan Jr. attempt to decipher which QBs could transfer and draw a lot of interest.

They’ve got Johnson on their list.

“Johnson has a fifth season available under the new eligibility rules,” The Athletic writes. “If he uses it, will he be back at K-State? It seemed like an ideal fit when his former offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, returned to Manhattan as head coach. But he’s missed four games with an injury, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be back in 2027. When healthy, Johnson hasn’t consistently reached the potential he flashed early in his career that made him such an enticing player.”

Health can certainly throw off a player’s trajectory, and in the fast-moving world of college football these days, it can also lead to plenty of roster changes and player movement.

Johnson is familiar in a K-State uniform, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be wearing one next season.

Avery Johnson Landing Spots

If Johnson chooses to transfer, there are expected to be a lot of teams around the country looking for a QB.

Some of the top-notch programs in play include USC, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Others include Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Johnson likely wouldn’t leave Kansas State unless he felt he had the chance to move up the college football ladder. There are at least a few gigs like that out there.