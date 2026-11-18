The Ohio State Buckeyes haven’t had the season they hoped for, already with three losses and clinging to hopes of still sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

A big part of the problem has been the quarterback position, where star Julian Sayin was injured in mid-October. True freshman QB Luke Fahey has taken over, and he’s 1-2 in his three starts so far.

Fahey has played ahead of Tavien St. Clair, the former five-star recruit who has clearly fallen out of favor.

But after a bumpy QB season like this one, there are plenty of questions to be answered.

Sayin could leave for the NFL or could stay — and it’s still not totally clear what his injury is. St. Clair seems like a transfer candidate, for sure, while Fahey is at least trying to make a case for himself to be part of the future picture.

With that in mind, it’s worthwhile to consider who Ohio State has coming next.

The Buckeyes have one QB commitment in the Class of 2027: Brady Edmunds, out of Huntington Beach, California.

Brady Edmunds Makes Announcement

Edmunds has been committed to Ohio State since 2024, and he remains lined up to sign with the Buckeyes when signing day arrives next month.

He recently posted on X to share his latest thoughts on the Buckeyes.

On Monday, Edmunds posted an official offer letter from Ohio State. He added the caption, “Counting down the days!” Can’t wait to officially be a Buckeye.”

This is the time of year when schools worry about having their commitments flipped.

Edmunds, though, has been locked in for a while. It doesn’t appear Ohio State has to worry about losing him.

Brady Edmunds Recruiting

Edmunds is officially a four-star recruit. He’s 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, a prototypical quarterback.

He’s had a special season with Huntington Beach — they went 10-0 in the regular season and won their first league championship since 1993.

Edmunds has also spent some time playing defensive end when his team needs it.

Edmunds likely can’t expect to come in and compete for the QB1 job right away, particularly if Sayin is back.

This season, though, has shown that you can’t write off true freshman quarterbacks. Fahey won over Day as a California kid (and Sayin is from Cali, too). Edmunds is a guy who Ohio State was on from very early, and soon enough, he’ll be in Columbus making his own case at quarterback.