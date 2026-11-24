Brown University is going to be losing its prolific quarterback James Murphy to the transfer portal.

There will potentially be some Power 4 schools interested in his services, too — with the likes of Boston College and North Carolina both floated in the early going as possible landing spots.

Murphy isn’t a household name, but while at Brown, he put up some big numbers.

FCS players are hitting the portal this week, before FBS players can start to enter, and so they’ll get some added attention.

Given the potential value of the quarterback position, Murphy is the type of guy who could make a surprising rise up the ladder for a pretty solid payday.

James Murphy Transfer Decision

ESPN’s Max Olson reported Monday that James Murphy “plans to enter the transfer portal.”

This was the full report from Olson on X:

Brown QB James Murphy plans to enter the transfer portal, per his reps @mgcsports. The 6-5 230 grad transfer threw for 5,564 and 27 TDs in two seasons as Brown’s starter and was second-team All-Ivy in 2025. One more year of eligibility. https://t.co/dCUrAFxYTU — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 23, 2026

Olson certainly looks the part of a high-level quarterback physically, and Brown let him throw the ball all around the yard.

Originally from Reading, Massachusetts, it’s possible that Murphy doesn’t go too far from home, but it remains to be seen who might go after him.

James Murphy Transfer Landing Spots

A few different bits of insight made their way to social media after Murphy entered the portal.

One is the fact that Bill O’Brien played football at Brown — and BOB is now the head football coach at Boston College.

I don’t expect BC to go after a QB in the portal this offseason with McKenzie likely returning. But it’s something to keep an eye on considering Bill is a Brown football alum. I will say – the stats are a bit misleading. He also threw 12 INTs this year and 14 last year. — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) November 23, 2026

Another Massachusetts-area football analyst wondered if UNC or Maryland could go after Murphy:

James Murphy seeking a new home for his grad year, plausible criteria his camp is looking at: 1. Compete for the starting job if not penciled in 2. Likely aiming outside the region 3. Lower level Power 4 A program like UNC or Maryland Via @max_olson and @mgcsports — 🇺🇸Brian Hurst (@BrianHurst01) November 23, 2026

It certainly makes sense that Murphy would look to move up the ladder for his last year of eligibility.

It also makes sense that a bigger program would consider a quarterback with a lot of college football starting experience who can clearly spin it. There are worse players to go after than that archetype.

Murphy’s transfer journey will be an intriguing one to follow.