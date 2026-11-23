The Alabama Crimson Tide couldn’t find a way to use AK Dear this season. They gave him just two carries before the program parted ways with the former four-star running back.

That sends him to the transfer portal, where some calculations show Dear could earn a six-figure payday from a new school.

It’s still early, and transfers can’t be made official yet, so time will really tell what happens with Dear, or even what programs go after him.

But given his former recruiting pedigree, as well as a few strong moments as a true freshman, Dear definitely has a chance to make waves in the portal and at a new home.

AK Dear Transfer Value

A well-run social media account called NIL By The Numbers has put together a breakdown of what Dear could cost in the transfer portal.

The account uses data of past known deals, combined with stats and pedigree, to figure out what a player might cost.

Dear is an interesting case given his lack of production relative to his recruiting rankings, so these values are just interesting to consider and not necessarily what his final value will be.

The NIL By The Numbers account estimates that Dear could cost a Power 4 school something like $228,262 — putting the range between $182K and $253K.

Here’s how it might look if he ended up at a smaller school, too:

🚨 Alabama RB AK Dear has entered the Transfer Portal 💰 Market value by level: 🏆 P4 school: $228,262

Likely range: $182,610 – $253,915 🥈 G6 school: $92,996

Likely range: $74,397 – $111,595 🥉 FCS school: $53,109

Likely range: $40,079 – $60,118 Model estimate, not a reported deal. #transferportal #CollegeFootball

📸 Getty Images — NIL By The Numbers (@NILByTheNumbers) November 19, 2026

It’ll be fascinating to see where Dear actually ends up, because his ending at Alabama could lead to a polarizing transfer recruitment process.

AK Dear Outlook

It’s tough to know what Dear will be doing next fall.

College football teams may have more intel on his departure from Alabama than the public does, which could inform how intensely they recruit him out of the portal.

At some point, though, talent has a tendency to win out. Assuming Dear isn’t in some kind of trouble, he’ll land at a new program and have a chance to contribute. It’ll come with a bit of a price on whatever contract he signs, but he’ll hope to prove that he still is the player who once ranked so highly in his recruitment.