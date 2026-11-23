Northwestern found a gem in quarterback Aidan Chiles.

He had already played at Oregon State and Michigan State before joining the Wildcats, but it’s been this partnership that has shown just how good Chiles can be.

By current eligibility rules, Chiles has one more year remaining to play college football — and in the modern landscape of the sport, that means conversations are certainly being had.

Chiles needed Northwestern before this season, but now Chiles might have more options. Does he stick with the Wildcats? Or does he transfer to the highest bidder?

It doesn’t sound like anything has been decided on that front yet, but it’s going to be a storyline to watch as the season winds down.

Northwestern Coach on Aidan Chiles’ Future

Northwestern head coach David Braun spoke to reporters on Monday and was asked about Chiles’ future.

“Aidan and a lot of guys in this situation, with another year of eligibility, you have the dynamics of college football, and you have an NFL future, there’s so much that’s going into that,” Braun said. “I don’t want to air out Aidan and I’s conversations other than the fact that Aidan and I get the chance to meet one-on-one every single week post-captain’s meeting. Just to see the level of excitement that he has for this current team, the future of this team, how much he values his experience here, not only football-wise but academically, community, relationships with coaches — I’m really confident Aidan feels very strong in the fact that he made the right decision to come to Northwestern.”

That certainly doesn’t sound like a sure thing that Chiles returns.

But Braun probably hits the nail on the head in a couple different ways. Modern college football doesn’t make these decisions easy, and Chiles has made the most of his time at Northwestern so far.

The big question is whether there’ll be another year or not.

Factor Working Against Northwestern

The main thing working against Northwestern here is simply the amount of teams that will likely need quarterbacks.

Some big programs could be in the market, including Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

If one of the biggest, richest programs wants to make a strong push for Chiles, it could be tough for him to turn down.

Northwestern certainly won’t let Chiles go without making its best case, too. The Wildcats have benefited greatly from Chiles’ presence.

The market could make it tough, and that’s just the modern reality of college football.