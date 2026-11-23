For the first time since November 2021, the Big Ten enters Rivalry Week without a single team in the AP Top 5. Even more surprising none of its traditional powers are anywhere near the national title.

No. 25 Ohio State (7–4, 5–3) hosts Michigan (6–5, 3–5) November 28, while Penn State (6–5, 3–5) heads to Maryland just trying to salvage a winning season. With No. 10 UCLA (10–1) and No. 12 Indiana (9–2) occupying the top spots in the conference, the league’s usual legacies are dealing with very different realities.

Ohio State

Generational talent Jeremiah Smith (WR) remains one of college football’s most dangerous vertical threats, and the Buckeyes are averaging 34.3 points per game. Yet late-season losses to No. 15 USC (30–18), No. 14 Oregon (41–28), and Nebraska (31–28) have erased their margin for error, turning Saturday vs. Michigan into a fight to stay in the Top 25.

Ohio State having four losses so far this season is a shocker to everyone. They were coming into this year hot (12–2, 9–0), ranked #1 in the preseason AP Poll and the Preseason Coaches Rankings.

Michigan

The Wolverines proved they can still drag contenders into the mud during Saturday’s 18–16 triple-overtime upset of previously unbeaten, and Big Ten rival, UCLA, riding RB Savion Hiter (104 rushing yards) and four sacks to bowl eligibility.

Michigan has had a few rocky seasons since the 2023 national championship win, and are looking to keep the momentum going. Michigan has dropped five games this season—all in conference play—to Iowa (20–19), Minnesota (20–14), Indiana (13–6), Michigan State (15–6), and Oregon (31–7), before securing that bowl eligibility with an 18–16 win over UCLA.

Penn State

After cruising through a 3–0 non-conference slate, an 0–4 start in Big Ten play buried the Nittany Lions before November arrived. Even a three-game surge against Purdue, Washington, and Minnesota couldn’t dig them out of an early hole.

Penn State falling 25–24 in a heartbreaker against Rutgers (3–8, 2–6) was the nail in the coffin for most fans, but hope for a bowl game isn’t over. Saturday’s trip to Maryland is about avoiding a back-to-back slide and locking in a respectable bowl spot rather than chasing a crown.

What’s Next?

None of this means Ohio State, Michigan, or Penn State is staying at the bottom for long. Because of their history and reputation, recruiting and NIL resources still tilt heavily in their favor. So far, Ohio and Michigan have 23 hard commits, with Penn State close behind, at 22, according to 247Sports.

How quickly those future classes translate into results will define what comes next once Rivalry Week wraps up and the offseason begins, as this fall has shown that landing top talent is only part of staying near the top of the Big Ten.