Iowa State will bring back the running back who has outrun everyone in the country this season.

Aiden Flora has signed a deal to return to the Cyclones in 2027, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Nov. 23. The former walk-on leads the nation with 1,506 rushing yards.

The decision gives coach Jimmy Rogers his top runner for his second season in Ames. It comes before Iowa State finishes a season in which Flora has gone from a lightly used back to the center of its offense.

Flora made his choice clear in his announcement Monday.

“I’ve made the decision to stay home!” he wrote.

Aiden Flora Gives Iowa State a Proven Runner for 2027

Flora has carried 208 times for 1,506 yards and 14 touchdowns through 11 games, according to his season statistics. He averages 7.24 yards per carry and 136.9 rushing yards per game.

Additionally, Flora has caught 25 passes for 143 yards, thrown two touchdown passes and returned a punt for a score, handing Rogers several ways to put the ball in his hands.

Keeping him means Iowa State can build next season’s offense around a player who operates those jobs well.

Flora’s rise has been steep. Iowa State’s roster biography credits him with 11 carries for 53 yards in 2024 and four carries for 58 yards in 2025. He scored one rushing touchdown in each season.

Across those two years, he totaled 111 rushing yards. This season, he averages more than that per game.

The Adel, Iowa, native did contribute on special teams before his breakout. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a specialist in 2025.

Former Walk-On Returns as Jimmy Rogers Builds His Roster

Rogers put Flora on scholarship following his arrival last December, according to Iowa State’s announcement of Flora’s Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist selection.

The award recognizes the top college player who began his career as a walk-on. Flora made the group of 10 semifinalists this month.

His latest game showed how much the Cyclones depend on him. Flora ran for 171 yards and both Iowa State touchdowns in a 48-17 loss at UCF on Nov. 20.

The defeat dropped the Cyclones to 5-6. They host Kansas State on November 28 with a chance to reach six wins and secure bowl eligibility.

There’s still work left this fall. But Rogers has an answer to one of his biggest roster pieces for next year.

The player who began his career desperately trying to earn carries has chosen to keep taking them in Ames.