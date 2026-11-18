Iowa has lost fewer football games this season than Ohio State or Oregon.

Despite that, the new College Football Playoff rankings have the Ducks at No. 13, the Buckeyes at No. 14 and the Hawkeyes at No. 15.

There were definitely some upset Iowa fans on social media on Tuesday night after that announcement.

The question becomes two-fold: Why did this happen, and is it right?

Well, the CFP committee chairman gave an answer to the first question, but the second one is tougher to answer.

Why is Iowa Behind Oregon, Ohio State?

In a lot of ways, it’s about head-to-head.

Ohio State beat Iowa, and Oregon beat Ohio State.

Of course, the quarterback situations for the Ducks and Buckeyes haven’t stayed the same this season, but that’s a part of it.

Strength of schedule then matters, too. This is how chairman Hunter Yurachek explained the choice to media after the reveal:

So you look at the résumés of all three teams. First of all they kind of moved up to a point where we were going to compare the three of them collectively. You obviously have some head-to-head in that grouping where Oregon beat Ohio State, Ohio State beat Iowa, Ohio State obviously had three losses. The strength of schedule for Oregon is nine. For Ohio State 16. Iowa is 53. Once we handled the head-to-head between Oregon and Ohio State, we got down to the head-to-head between Ohio State and Iowa. Obviously Ohio State won that. Additionally, because there’s an additional loss on Ohio State’s résumé, we really gave them credit for going on the road, playing at Texas, losing a one-point game. That’s technically, not technically, that is their third loss. Iowa doesn’t have a comparative non-conference game like being on the road to play Texas like Ohio State does. They both have two conference losses. Ohio State beat Iowa in the conference. Ohio State also has that road loss to Texas that complements their schedule.

It sounds like Ohio State’s one-point loss to Texas is being valued, while Yurachek is saying Iowa didn’t lose another game in part because they didn’t play a non-conference foe like the Longhorns.

As for whether it’s the right call — only time will tell, but it’s not clear Iowa will have a chance to prove it wrong.

Iowa’s Path to CFP

These rankings just made it a whole lot tougher for Iowa to make the College Football Playoff.

Not only will they need Oregon and Ohio State to each lose again, it seems, but they’ll also need teams inside the top-12 to lose again — potentially Tennessee, BYU, Wake Forest and Texas Tech.

The 12th spot will be held down by the Group of 6 highest-ranked team, likely Boise State. So Iowa would need to get to No. 11.

That means at least four losses out of the teams in front of it. Indiana up at No. 8 would likely remain ahead of Iowa with another loss, so it starts with No. 9 Tennessee, then through BYU, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Oregon and Ohio State. Out of those six teams, Iowa likely needs four slip-ups — and the Hawkeyes have to win out.