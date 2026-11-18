The Boise State Broncos definitely were paying attention to the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

Not only was Boise State’s placement important, but so too would be what the committee did with other talented Group of 6 teams.

As it turns out, the CFP committee made it very clear what they think of the Broncos — and it’s great news for the guys who play on the blue turf.

Boise State CFP Ranking

Boise State checked in at No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released on Tuesday.

The Broncos had been No. 24 a week ago, so this was a big rise.

Even more notably, no other Group of 6 team was in the Top-25 put together by the CFP committee.

That means Boise State is heavily in control of its own destiny.

The top-ranked Group of 6 team at the end of the season goes to the College Football Playoff. If Boise State can avoid a slip-up, that’s where the Broncos will be headed.

Boise State Schedule

Boise State has one game remaining in the regular season and has also already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

First, on Saturday, they’ll host San Diego State. The Aztecs are 4-2 in conference play, so they’re far from a pushover. San Diego State is 5-5 overall and still trying to snag bowl eligibility.

After SDSU, Boise State will then get ready for the conference championship game.

Interestingly, if the Aztecs upset Boise State, they would be the Broncos’ opponent in that title game.

Texas State is also 4-2 in conference, but they lost 31-29 to San Diego State, giving the Aztecs the tiebreaker.

If Boise State beats SDSU this weekend and Texas State wins their game, it’d be the Bobcats in a rematch with Boise State after a game earlier this season in which the Broncos needed backup QB Max Cutforth to lead a heroic rally in a barnburner.

From a viewing perspective, a Boise State and Texas State rematch could be thrilling. The Broncos will want to beat whoever they play, though, to leave absolute no doubt about their spot in the College Football Playoff.