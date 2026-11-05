Clemson’s Battered Offense Suffers Another Blow

Clemson’s battered offense absorbed another potential blow ahead of Saturday’s road test against Syracuse, as starting wide receiver Tyler Brown was listed as questionable on the initial Atlantic Coast Conference availability report.

Brown, a junior and focal point of the passing game, had no injury specified on the league release. He enters Week 10 third on the team with 33 catches for 305 yards, along with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. The versatile playmaker has stepped up in critical moments this season, catching 10 passes for 76 yards against then-No. 4 Miami and posting five receptions for 74 yards in Clemson’s 36-24 road win at Florida State last weekend.

Clemson’s Perimeter and Backfield Attrition

The Tigers are also uncertain about freshman wide receiver Gordon Sellars III, who is listed as questionable. Sellars missed the past two games with a concussion and suffered a setback in Monday’s practice.

The perimeter uncertainty compounds significant absences already announced by head coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson will play without starting center Harris Sewell, who is sidelined for at least two weeks, while left guard Elyjah Thurmon was officially ruled out under concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against Florida State. In the backfield, starting running back Gideon Davidson is out with an ankle injury that Swinney tabbed as “day-to-day,” while reserve linebacker Kobe McCloud is also sidelined.

Syracuse Facing Quarterback Turmoil

The Orange face significant health questions of their own, headlined by starting quarterback Steve Angeli, who is listed as questionable. Angeli missed three games midseason for treatment on an Achilles injury originally sustained at Clemson to end his 2025 campaign. On the season, Angeli is averaging 237 passing yards with seven touchdowns against five interceptions.

Syracuse’s depth chart behind center could be stretched thin if Angeli cannot go, as backup quarterback Malachi Nelson is listed as doubtful.

Elsewhere on the roster, starting defensive end Tunmise Adeleye and backup center Matthew Hawn are listed as questionable. On a more encouraging note for Syracuse, starting center Khalil Stewart and co-starting defensive lineman Dillan Fontus are both listed as probable.

Tight Margins Inside the Dome

Clemson enters Saturday’s matchup as a narrow 2.5-point road favorite. Kickoff between the Tigers and Orange is scheduled for noon ET at the JMA Wireless Dome, with the broadcast televised nationally on ESPN2.