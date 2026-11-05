Clemson’s Hidden Flaws Exposed Ahead Of Dangerous Syracuse Matchup

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On paper, Clemson enters Saturday’s road tilt as the team expected to leave upstate New York with a victory. On film and inside the stat sheet, however, the matchup presents a minefield capable of derailing the Tigers‘ season. While Clemson carries the higher profile into the matchup, a deeper look into the underlying analytics reveals […]

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