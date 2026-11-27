Dabo Swinney knows his take might draw pushback in Clemson, but the Tigers head coach says he would not trade last Friday’s 20-10 road upset at Duke for a victory in the previous week’s 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech.

Speaking at his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale against rival South Carolina, Swinney framed the stretch around faith, resilience and perspective after a turbulent two-week swing.

“I wouldn’t trade that loss against Georgia Tech for what I experienced against Duke this past week, and that’s probably going to piss some people off,” Swinney said.

Navigating a ‘Valley of Disappointment’ to a Milestone Win

The home defeat came against a 2-7 Georgia Tech team on a day when starting quarterback Tait Reynolds suffered a season-ending knee injury on the third play. Six days later, Clemson traveled to Durham as double-digit underdogs without Reynolds or backup Christopher Vizzina, leaning instead on first-time starter Trent Pearman at quarterback alongside Chris Denson taking snaps at QB in a 10-point victory.

“I believe if Tait doesn’t get hurt, I think we win the game [vs. Georgia Tech]. But that wasn’t God’s plan,” Swinney said. “And so, we were in a huge valley of disappointment. And we had a choice. We can lay down and quit, or we can keep going. And man, what we experienced this past week, I will never forget that.”

The road triumph also marked Swinney’s 300th career victory as a head coach and assistant—a milestone he placed among his top five wins alongside two national championships, nine ACC titles and six College Football Playoff victories.

“300 wins, that’s top five,” Swinney said of the Duke game. “I’ll never forget that.”

Clemson (7-4) next hosts South Carolina (6-5) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, entering as 5.5-point home underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook.