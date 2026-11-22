The Ohio State Buckeyes had the best defense in college football a year ago. On Saturday, they couldn’t get Nebraska off the field.

The No. 14 Buckeyes fell 31-28 to the unranked Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. The loss dropped them to 7-4 and officially ended their College Football Playoff hopes. Nebraska scored on three straight first-half drives, held the ball for 35:05, and snapped a 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents.

It’s the first time since 2011 that Ohio State has lost four games in a season — and the man running the defense could be the one who pays for it.

Ryan Day is Lukewarm on Matt Patricia’s Future

Head coach Ryan Day didn’t exactly give defensive coordinator Matt Patricia a vote of confidence after the game.

A reporter noted that the Buckeyes have given up 30-plus points in three of their last four games, with one game left that’s “pretty important.” Then the reporter asked about Day’s faith in Patricia’s ability to put together a successful game plan.

“Right, well we don’t have a choice,” Day said. “So we got to get this thing together in the next week to go win this game. And that’s important. It’s hard to be thinking about that right now coming off the field like this disappointed and frustrated as we all are.

“But we’ve got to figure it out and come up with a way. As always, at the end of the year, we’ll evaluate everything and figure out what to do next.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Day never said Patricia’s name, but he didn’t defend him either. He also said the Buckeyes aren’t going to win many games when they give up 31 points and get only two stops. In a separate postgame clip posted by ESPN, Day added that “there’s a lot of things that have to change.”

It’s easy to see why the heat is on.

Nebraska outgained Ohio State 376-335, including 178 rushing yards. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 yards and another score. He also picked up the two late third downs that let Nebraska run out the clock.

Ohio State’s Defense Has Fallen Off a Cliff

What makes this so surprising is how good Patricia’s defense was just one season ago.

In 2025, Ohio State held every regular-season opponent to 16 points or fewer — the first team to do that since the 1975 Florida Gators. NFL teams came calling, and Ohio State paid to keep him.

Patricia signed a three-year contract that pays him $3.75 million in 2026, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football. His salary goes up to $3.85 million in 2027 and 2028.

To be fair, he lost a lot of talent from that unit, including Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, and Kayden McDonald, who were all selected in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL draft.

But that doesn’t explain the last month.

The Buckeyes gave up 30 points in a 30-18 loss to unranked USC, then 41 in a home loss to Oregon. They beat Northwestern 28-19, but Patricia’s third-down defense was again mostly dreadful. And on Saturday, Ohio State lost to an unranked team for the third time this season, something that hadn’t happened since 2011.

The offense did its part. Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jeremiah Smith (6 catches, 165 yards). Smith tied Terry Glenn’s school record with his 17th receiving touchdown of the season.