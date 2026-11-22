Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith did just about everything he could to keep his team’s College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday.

The Heisman Trophy favorite caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yard score on the opening drive, in a 31-28 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was so impressed he campaigned for him after the game.

“Jeremiah Smith. Give him the Heisman,” Rhule told Fox’s Jenny Taft.

However, not everyone came away impressed with Smith’s afternoon in Lincoln — and it has nothing to do with his stat line.

Jeremiah Smith Accused of Faking Injury to Avoid Penalty

With just over three minutes left in the second quarter and Ohio State trailing 21-7, the Buckeyes faced third-and-6 from their own 47-yard line. As they broke the huddle, they had 12 players on the field.

That’s when Smith dropped to the turf, grabbing his leg.

The stoppage meant there was no too-many-men flag. Additionally, the Buckeyes didn’t get backed up five yards on a key third down. Fox didn’t sugarcoat it either.

“Jeremiah Smith goes down with a cramp, and Ohio State avoids a too-many-players penalty,” CFB on Fox posted on X.

However, Ohio State didn’t get off scot free though. Under a rule the NCAA put in place for the 2025 season, a team is charged a timeout if medical staff come onto the field to check on a player after the ball has been spotted.

If the team is out of timeouts, it gets a five-yard delay-of-game penalty instead. The Buckeyes still had a timeout left, so they used it.

For a team down two touchdowns on third down, that’s a trade most coaches would make every time. But that doesn’t hide the fact that the Heisman frontrunner seemingly gamed the system on national TV.

Fans Rip Jeremiah Smith’s ‘Convenient Cramp’

Plenty of people watching weren’t buying the cramp. Even Bleacher Report labeled its clip of the play “Jeremiah’s Convenient Cramp.”

The replies under Fox’s clip were pretty ruthless.

“Should be 15 yard penalty. Bush league,” one Nebraska fan wrote.

“And by ‘cramp’ you mean Fake Injury,” another quipped.

“He just lost a Heisman right there on fake crap like that! Cramp my a**!” a third fan exclaimed.

“How is this not a penalty? I thought it was addressed 2-3 years ag,” one user replied.

However, not everyone saw it as a bad look, however. One fan called it a “1000 IQ play.”

Smith wasn’t the only Buckeye drawing attention for the wrong reasons. Head coach Ryan Day was flagged for sideline interference on Smith’s 67-yard touchdown. The 15-yard penalty was enforced on the kickoff, and the score stood.