Ex-Prized Miami Signing Could Become 5-Star Addition for This Historic Power

The Miami Hurricanes stockpiled on five star recruits through the last three recruiting classes. And coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have only lost one during that span. But now former Hurricanes five-star signing at edge rusher Hayden Lowe has resurfaced on the recruiting radar.

And may have his future home already lined up. Through this top 10 power set to host him later in October.

The Los Angeles native Lowe relocated to Long Beach following his departure from Coral Gables. He looked lined up to replace star rushers Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor for the 2026 season. Especially after both landed high in the NFL Draft.

But that never came into fruition and Lowe dipped into the transfer portal, but settled in the junior college ranks. Now the Long Beach City College defender could resettle in the SEC, according to 247Sports on Tuesday.

The School Hosting Hayden Lowe on Oct. 24

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder plans to take in Tuscaloosa and check out Alabama on Oct. 24, according to Bama 247’s Olivia Sayer on Tuesday.

“Lowe did not hear from Morgan while he was at Miami — as NCAA regulations prohibit cross-program contact — but the Alabama general manager reached out once he left,” Sayer wrote. “Upon finding out Lowe was no longer with the program, Morgan called him.”

Yet Morgan and Lowe interacted before. The Alabama general manager started recruiting a then-freshman at Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California while with Washington. And that came amid the time the Huskies faced Michigan for the 2023 season national title. Lowe dropped what he loves right away about Alabama.

“The culture of the team,” Lowe said to Sayer. “The teammates and the accountability level that’s expected.”

Impact of Seeing Ex-Miami Recruit Land at Alabama

Lowe hands the Tide a brand new massive recruiting victory out west should he accept Alabama’s offer.

Alabama, in turn, adds Lowe with cornerback Dijon Lee out of Mission Viejo as the latest five-star recruiting wins out of Southern California for the Crimson Tide.

But Lowe has other big-name suitors chasing after him since reopening his recruitment at the JUCO level. Even an Atlantic Coast Conference rival of Miami’s is in pursuit.

Cal is one school aiming to keep Lowe inside the Golden State. Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi is another familiar with Lowe, having tried to recruit him over to Oregon while Lupoi was defensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s chief SEC challenger at the moment is nationally-ranked Missouri, which also plans to host him on a visit. Lastly, UCLA is aiming to keep Lowe local with a possible visit in the works. The Bruins are emphasizing keeping prominent local talent home. Plus them landing Lowe also hands UCLA a one-time USC verbal commit. Nevertheless, Lowe is highly coveted again after leaving Miami.