Syracuse’s Calvin Russell Transfer Portal Plans Revealed

Calvin Russell just put together one of the best wide receiver performances in the history of Syracuse University.

The true freshman caught 17 passes in Saturday’s win over North Carolina State, tying Ervin Phillips’ program record.

It’s made all the more remarkable by the fact that Russell’s status for this season was in doubt when he tore his Achilles early in the calendar year.

Not only has Russell come back from that in well less than 12 months, but he has also been a dominant target for quarterback Steve Angeli — when he throws the ball in Russell’s direction, good things usually happen.

Russell was the highest-rated recruit in Syracuse history, a five-star from Miami. Some were surprised that he stuck with his SU commitment through the finish line, and now there will be some that expect Russell to transfer.

On Monday, SU head coach Fran Brown spoke to reporters about that possibility, and he revealed some big news.

Calvin Russell Transfer News

When Brown spoke to reporters on Monday, he revealed that Russell will be back next season.

Syracuse.com’s Chris Carlson wrote this on X:

“Fran Brown wouldn’t discuss much (or anything else) in terms of potential comings and goings this offseason but he was firm on one thing: Calvin Russell III will be back.”

That’s a massive development for Syracuse, which has shown some life in recent weeks after a rough start to the season.

The Orange would’ve always hoped Russell would stick around at the end of this season, but nothing is a given, particularly for a talent like that.

Russell also suited up for Syracuse’s basketball team last winter and may do so again once this football season ends. That may not have mattered in the equation, but it probably can’t hurt.

A Word of Caution

Of course, Syracuse fans would feel better hearing Russell say this — and they’ll feel even better if the transfer window comes and goes without Russell entering into the portal.

Things change quickly in the modern world of college football. The most high-profile example from a year ago was Duke QB Darian Mensah, who said he was staying and didn’t enter the portal until the final couple hours that he could do so — eventually transferring to Miami.

That’s not to say Russell will do the same thing. This is the first positive sign toward Syracuse retaining the dynamic, future-NFL talent.

There’s just no way to be absolutely sure until the transfer window comes and goes. Only then can Orange fans breathe a true sigh of relief in keeping Russell.