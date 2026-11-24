The Illinois Fighting Illini could have an eighth-year player on their roster next season.

Even in the upcoming five-in-five era for eligibility, that’s a lot of years. But injuries and medical redshirt waivers do occasionally allow a player to hang around that long, if they so choose.

The news came out Monday that an eighth-year player is a possibility for Illinois in 2027. Here’s what you need to know.

Illinois Potential 8th-Year Player

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema shared with reporters that the Fighting Illini center, Jake Renfro, is eligible for an eighth college football season.

“He has this year and another year,” Bielema said. “Talked to him and his dad during the bye week, gotta get through this season and sit down in the weeks ahead and talk about the future ahead of him.”

Renfro is a talented center who began the year on the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

He began his college career at Cincinnati in the 2020 COVID-impacted season after growing up in the state of Illinois and playing at Providence Catholic.

He played most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons for Cincinnati, and he was an All-AAC first-team selection in 2021.

Renfro missed the entire 2022 season with injury before transferring to Wisconsin. He then missed the full regular season in 2023 with the Badgers before playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Renfro got 12 starts at Wisconsin in 2024.

In 2025, he got four starts but missed most of the year with injury.

Renfro then chose to transfer to Illinois for this season, and he has been the starting center for the Fighting Illini.

Jake Renfro Family Connection

Given that Renfro grew up in Illinois, it’s already potentially cool that he’s getting to finish his college career with the Fighting Illini — but it goes deeper than that.

His dad Rick Renfro played at Illinois and was a letterwinner on the 1983 Big Ten championship team that played in the Rose Bowl.

Jake Renfro has also taken advantage of his long college career. He got his first degree, in life sciences communication, from Wisconsin in 2024. He then graduated with a Master’s degree in sports leadership in December 2025.

Now at Illinois, Renfro is studying health communication.

Renfro turned 24 years old this past June, so if he plays another year, it’ll be his eighth college season and be played at 25 years old.