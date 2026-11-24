A couple’s conversation in the stands went viral during the Wake Forest–Georgia Tech game on Saturday, and a famed sports lipreader is weighing in.

With No. 11 Wake Forest in control, 50-22, the camera zoomed in on a couple that was engaged in an intense conversation. While the conversation was not audible, the ESPN commentators decided to break it down with their own ideas on what happened.

It was widely considered a breakup and a reunion. The conversation looked intense at first, but they were kissing at the end when the camera came back to them.

Sports lipreader Jimmy O’Brien of Jomboy Media addressed the couple’s conversation on Monday, and he opted for respecting their privacy instead of revealing the details. That said, he clarified that it wasn’t a breakup and reunion as widely speculated, based on his lip read of the conversation.

“[It’s] not really a conversation that’s my business sharing,” O’Brien said during an Instagram video. “I just feel like — they’re not players on the field or players in the dugout that know cameras are on them.”

“They’re just having a healthy discussion about worldviews, and they’re in college,” he added. “They’re meeting people with different views, and they’re debating and figuring it all out.”

“Healthy, but if I share everything they said, it just feels kinda icky, and there’s going to be crazy people that go after them,” he continued. “That sucks for them. So, we will just stick with the story that they were breaking up and then they got back together.”

It’s the modern reality of stadium cameras and social media colliding as the couple unsuspectingly went viral. Private conversations can be had in public, but in a stadium seating during a nationally televised game clearly carries the risk of being seen and the peanut gallery of the general public weighing in.

ESPN’s Taylor McGregor Makes Wide Pitch For Couple

ESPN college football analyst Taylor McGregor wants to find out more on the couple, and she pitched the request far and wide on Monday via X.

“Does anyone personally know this couple and want to connect me with them,” McGregor wrote.

Whether or not the couple will agree to an interview is a whole other story.

Wake Forest Leaving No Doubt

On the field, the Demon Deacons left no doubt on making the ACC championship game and aiming for a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Wake Forest will face Miami for the title on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, a rematch of their first meeting earlier this season. The Demon Deacons will host Duke next on Saturday with a shot to equal the program’s best single-season win total in program history.

Wake Forest won 11 games in 2021 and 2006, and the Demon Deacons won the ACC in 2006. The Demon Deacons won the Gator Bowl in the 2021 season.

With a No. 11 ranking, Wake Forest may need to win the ACC title game in order to make the CFP, but that could change depending on how the last weekend of the regular season plays out.