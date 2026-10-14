Former Indiana Star Fernando Mendoza Gets Bad News After Raiders NFL Debut

Former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza finally made his NFL debut for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 11, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner may be waiting a while longer for his first NFL start.

Despite an encouraging performance in Las Vegas’ 45-17 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, a new report indicates that Mendoza remains firmly behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On Wednesday, October 14, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Raiders have no immediate plans to change quarterbacks, even after consecutive losses dropped the team to 3-2.

“I am told Kirk Cousins is in no danger of being benched any time soon,” Graziano reported. “The Raiders were happy to get Mendoza’s feet wet, but they remain in no hurry to make him their starter, especially sitting at 3-2 themselves.”

It is a disappointing development for Indiana fans hoping to see their former superstar take over the Raiders offense following his first taste of NFL action.

Fernando Mendoza’s Raiders Debut Doesn’t Change Starting QB Plans

Mendoza, whom Las Vegas selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, replaced Cousins with just over six minutes remaining against New England.

He promptly completed his first five passes and finished 6-of-8 for 48 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Mendoza also scrambled for three yards on fourth down, but came up short of the first-down marker.

For a quarterback who had spent the first four weeks watching from the sideline, it was a promising introduction to the NFL.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak was pleased with the rookie’s performance, but explained that the decision to give Mendoza snaps was about experience rather than making a permanent quarterback change.

“Just wanted to get him some exposure,” Kubiak said, according to the Raiders’ official website. “All reps are valuable. Very important for him.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also backed Las Vegas’ approach, noting that Cousins has given the Raiders a chance to win while Mendoza continues learning the offense.

That assessment is supported by Cousins’ numbers. The 38-year-old entered Week 5 with 11 touchdown passes through four games, then completed 19 of 28 attempts for 243 yards and another touchdown against New England.

The Raiders’ problems against the Patriots extended well beyond their quarterback. Las Vegas surrendered 536 yards of offense, while its rushing attack generated just 38 yards.

Fernando Mendoza Gives Blunt Assessment of First NFL Appearance

Although Mendoza was largely effective in his limited playing time, the former Indiana star wasn’t particularly satisfied with how his debut ended.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Mendoza accepted responsibility for the failed fourth-down conversion, explaining that he should have remained in the pocket and targeted receiver Deven Thompkins rather than scrambling.

“That is totally my fault,” Mendoza said, according to the Raiders’ official website. “And I let the offense down on that play.”

Mendoza also acknowledged that finally getting regular-season experience would help his development.

“But it is good experience to have some regular season snaps to go off, evaluate, get better from,” Mendoza said. “So if, in the future, I am called upon, I have at least a little experience. Rather than none.”

It’s quite the adjustment for a quarterback who led Indiana to a national championship and became the first Heisman Trophy winner in Hoosiers history during the 2025 season.

At Indiana, Mendoza was the centerpiece of Curt Cignetti’s offense, throwing a school-record 41 touchdown passes during the championship campaign.

Now, he’s learning behind Cousins while the Raiders attempt to get their season back on track.

Las Vegas faces the Buffalo Bills next, followed by the Los Angeles Rams. Those matchups will test a Raiders team that opened the season with three straight wins before dropping its last two.

For now, the Raiders seem content to let Mendoza develop without the pressure of immediately taking over a struggling team. His first NFL appearance offered a glimpse of what he can do, but according to Wednesday’s report, it hasn’t accelerated the team’s plans.