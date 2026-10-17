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Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Drops Honest Quote After Dramatic Loss to Ohio State

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BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers carried a 22-game winning streak into Saturday’s top-five matchup against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Indiana managed to fluster Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and put together a strong defensive outing, but it still wasn’t enough to knock off the Buckeyes.

Trailing 19-15, Indiana had an opportunity to take the lead with just over a minute remaining. On fourth-and-four, quarterback Josh Hoover threw a pass off his back foot to wide-open wide receiver Nick Marsh, who caught the ball in the end zone but stepped out of bounds before getting a foot down.

The play resulted in a turnover on downs, and Indiana didn’t have enough timeouts to stop the clock and get the ball back.

Check it out:

Cignetti Drops Honest Quote After Loss

Following the loss, Cignetti didn’t play the blame game and acknowledged that Indiana has to move on and begin preparing for Michigan next week.

“All right, well, the sun comes up tomorrow,” Cignetti said postgame. “And we’ll have to get ready for Michigan.

“That was a tough one not to win,” he added. “Thought our kids gave great effort and fight. Hung in there and put ourselves in a position to win a close game. Had so many opportunities to get it done. Not only at the end of the game but throughout the game. Just too many missed opportunities on offense.”

Looking at Indiana

The sky isn’t falling for the Hoosiers. In fact, they once again proved they belong among the top teams in the country for a second consecutive season under Cignetti.

However, Indiana’s margin for error has shrunk a bit moving forward.

The Hoosiers play Michigan next week before rounding out the regular season with games against Minnesota, USC, Washington and Purdue across the rest of October and November.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Drops Honest Quote After Dramatic Loss to Ohio State

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