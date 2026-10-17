Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Drops Honest Quote After Dramatic Loss to Ohio State

The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers carried a 22-game winning streak into Saturday’s top-five matchup against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Indiana managed to fluster Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and put together a strong defensive outing, but it still wasn’t enough to knock off the Buckeyes.

Trailing 19-15, Indiana had an opportunity to take the lead with just over a minute remaining. On fourth-and-four, quarterback Josh Hoover threw a pass off his back foot to wide-open wide receiver Nick Marsh, who caught the ball in the end zone but stepped out of bounds before getting a foot down.

The play resulted in a turnover on downs, and Indiana didn’t have enough timeouts to stop the clock and get the ball back.

Check it out:

Cignetti Drops Honest Quote After Loss

Following the loss, Cignetti didn’t play the blame game and acknowledged that Indiana has to move on and begin preparing for Michigan next week.

“All right, well, the sun comes up tomorrow,” Cignetti said postgame. “And we’ll have to get ready for Michigan.

“That was a tough one not to win,” he added. “Thought our kids gave great effort and fight. Hung in there and put ourselves in a position to win a close game. Had so many opportunities to get it done. Not only at the end of the game but throughout the game. Just too many missed opportunities on offense.”

Curt Cignetti wasn’t pleased with Indiana’s missed opportunities on offense https://t.co/anAhpnFXQ8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

Looking at Indiana

The sky isn’t falling for the Hoosiers. In fact, they once again proved they belong among the top teams in the country for a second consecutive season under Cignetti.

However, Indiana’s margin for error has shrunk a bit moving forward.

The Hoosiers play Michigan next week before rounding out the regular season with games against Minnesota, USC, Washington and Purdue across the rest of October and November.