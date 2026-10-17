Indiana’s Nick Marsh Suffers Heartbreaking Moment on Final Play Against Ohio State

The Indiana Hoosiers learned just how cruel college football can be Saturday afternoon. One foot, a few inches and a missed opportunity were all that separated Indiana from a potentially unforgettable victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Also, some missed field goals sure didn’t help the Hoosiers.

Indiana suffered a heartbreaking 19-15 loss to Ohio State, ending its remarkable 22-game winning streak. However, the final score hardly captures how close the Hoosiers came to extending their run against one of the nation’s premier programs.

Wide receiver Nick Marsh found himself at the center of the decisive moment. With Indiana facing fourth down on its final possession, quarterback Josh Hoover located Marsh in the end zone for what initially looked like a potential game-winning touchdown.

What a WILD wash for Indiana’s 22-game winning streak to end. INCHES. Now the question for Ohio State – what happens at QB? https://t.co/5hxMYOLrt6 — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) October 17, 2026

Unfortunately, Marsh could not get his foot down in bounds. The incomplete pass ended Indiana’s comeback attempt and delivered Ohio State an emotional victory.

Nick Marsh’s Final Play Leaves Indiana Football With Painful What-If

There are heartbreaking ways to lose football games, and then there is what Indiana experienced against Ohio State.

The Hoosiers had an opportunity to win a game they had every reason to believe was theirs for the taking. Their defense had battled throughout the afternoon, and Ohio State suddenly found itself dealing with a significant problem at quarterback.

Buckeyes starter Julian Sayin suffered an apparent upper-body injury during the fourth quarter and was forced to leave the contest. Freshman backup Luke Fahey entered under enormous pressure, facing one of the nation’s best teams in an exceptionally difficult environment.

Fahey completed neither of his two passing attempts, and Ohio State struggled to generate offense without its starting quarterback. That should have presented Indiana with the opening it needed.

Instead, the Hoosiers watched their final opportunity disappear on a play that will undoubtedly be remembered for its painfully small margin. Marsh was open. Hoover delivered a pass that gave his receiver an opportunity. But the completion never counted because Marsh landed out of bounds.

It was a devastating ending for a team that had spent much of the afternoon proving it belonged on the same field as Ohio State.

Indiana’s Heartbreaking Loss Shows How Thin the Margin Really Is

The most frustrating aspect for Indiana fans might be that the Hoosiers had several opportunities to win. Indiana’s defense created problems for Ohio State throughout the matchup, while the Buckeyes struggled to consistently move the football.

The Hoosiers also missed field goals and failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities that could have changed the outcome. There is a reasonable argument that Indiana played well enough to win. However, playing well enough and actually finishing the job are two entirely different things.

For Ohio State fans, Saturday’s result represented the opposite emotional experience. The Buckeyes lost their starting quarterback, struggled offensively and still escaped Bloomington with a massive road victory.

For Indiana, the loss will sting because the opportunity was right there. A week earlier, Marsh had helped rescue the Hoosiers against Nebraska with a spectacular touchdown reception. This time, he came inches away from delivering another unforgettable moment.

That is the beauty and brutality of college football. Sometimes an entire afternoon, a winning streak and a season-defining victory come down to whether one foot lands on the correct side of a white line.

Indiana was inches away from celebration. Ohio State was inches away from heartbreak. Instead, the Buckeyes walked away victorious, and the Hoosiers were left wondering what might have been.