In case you missed it, the Indiana Hoosiers suffered a crucial 27-24 OT loss to the Washington Huskies on Saturday evening, which immediately puts the Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff lives on the line with their 9-2 record.

In overtime, the Hoosiers had a chance to push the game to a second OT, but a missed FG by Patty McAteer sealed the win for the Huskies.

Indiana’s starting kicker, Nico Radicic, had missed a field goal earlier in the contest, which led to his benching.

Following the Washington game, IU’s head coach Curt Cignetti appeared to call out Radicic for not owning his missed kicks. Radicic had a field goal blocked in the game, which is when Cignetti decided to make a change.

More CFB on Heavy: Indiana’s Curt Cignetti Drops Blunt Quote After Upset Loss to Washington

Curt Cignetti Appears to Blame Nico Radicic for Missed FGs

There’s no sugarcoating that Nico Radicic has struggled for the Hoosiers this season.

He’s just 13-for-20 (65%) on FGs this season after having a stellar 2025 season. Radicic is 5-for-7 on 40-49-yard FGs, and 0-for-2 on 50+-yard tries.

@UnderdogCFB wrote (on Monday, November 23):

“Indiana HC Curt Cignetti appeared to call out kicker Nico Radicic for a lack of accountability following the team’s loss to Washington.”

“I did talk to Nico yesterday and was looking for a little bit more ownership than I got on the phone call.”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogCFB/status/2124940323554206075

While Cignetti accepted that the Hoosiers got outplayed by the Huskies on Saturday, he’s been under scrutiny for some of his press conference comments lately, and this certainly isn’t a great look.

More CFB on Heavy: Indiana WR Nick Marsh Breaks Silence After Injury

Does Washington Loss Put Indiana’s Playoff Hopes In Jeopardy?

The upcoming CFP rankings will be CRUCIAL for a team like the Indiana Hoosiers.

While the loss to Washington isn’t a great look, the Hoosiers still only have two losses, and BYU didn’t look great in their win against Kansas, and Ohio State’s loss to Nebraska, which essentially knocks out the Buckeyes from CFP contention.

However, entering their last game with Purdue, the Hoosiers can’t afford any more mistakes, and their fate will now be up to the CFP committee, which isn’t an ideal place to be for the defending Natty Champs.

Another issue with the Hoosiers is that they can’t seem to figure out their QB situation, which the committee certainly has a close eye on, and in years past, we’ve seen teams be omitted from the playoff due to QB woes.