The Iowa Hawkeyes are still alive in the race for the Big Ten title game, and for the College Football Playoff.

While chaos could potentially push Iowa into the CFP rankings as an at-large bid, it likely would be a better chance for Iowa if they can manage to make it to their conference championship game — and win it.

While it’s not the most likely outcome, Iowa has a chance. That’s all they can ask for at this point.

Here’s what you need to know about the official scenarios released by the Big Ten.

Iowa Scenarios for Big Ten Title Game

Iowa has five different scenarios listed by the Big Ten, all which include multiple combinations of results.

The one commonality is that Iowa needs to win its game at home on Friday night against Nebraska. If that happens, the Hawkeyes can start paying attention to other results.

From there, five scenarios (when coupled with an Iowa win) get the Hawkeyes into the conference title game.

Scenario one is the smallest:

Purdue beats Indiana.

Washington beats Oregon.

Scenario two is next:

Oregon beats Washington.

Purdue beats Indiana.

USC beats UCLA.

Scenario three gets longer:

Indiana beats Purdue.

Michigan beats Ohio State.

Wisconsin beats Minnesota.

One win out of either Northwestern (over Illinois), Penn State (over Maryland) or Rutgers (over Michigan State).

USC beats UCLA.

Washington beats Oregon.

Scenario four looks like this:

Indiana beats Purdue.

Oregon beats Washington.

Wisconsin beats Minnesota.

USC beats UCLA.

And then there’s scenario five:

Purdue beats Indiana.

Washington beats Oregon.

USC beats UCLA.

All of those scenarios involve at least one upset, if not more. It certainly isn’t the most likely that Iowa gets to play on conference championship weekend. But it’s also not out of the question.

Friday Game Impacts Timing

The fact that Iowa plays on Friday impacts how this will all feel. If the Hawkeyes win, they can start scoreboard watching.

The only other Big Ten game on Black Friday is Minnesota-Wisconsin, which is involved in a couple of the scenarios with Iowa needing to root for Wisconsin to win.

Everything else will be on Saturday, Nov. 28, with plenty still on the line.