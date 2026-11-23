On Saturday night, one of the best stories this season in college football, Wake Forest did what not a lot of people thought they would do this season: they clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game against Miami.

The Demon Deacons beat Georgia Tech, 50-29, earlier in the day on Saturday afternoon. They locked up their berth in Charlotte on Dec. 5 against No. 7 Miami after the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech, 28-20, late on Saturday night.

It’ll be a rematch of a Week 3 showdown back in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that Miami won, 33-20, in a game that wasn’t that close. However, since that game, Wake Forest has been a different team, but on Monday, second-year head coach Jake Dickert released some devastating injury news.

Wake Forest RB Ty Clark Will Miss the Rest of the Season

Dickert announced that Clark will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury, according to Daniel Hager of On3. Since losing to the Hurricanes, the Demon Deacons offense has been clicking on all cylinders against every opponent, and Clark is a big reason for that. Now they’ll have to navigate the rest of the season without him.

Wake Forest, which is ranked 11th, will host Duke this weekend before shifting their focus to the Hurricanes on Dec. 5 in Charlotte at noon. Currently, both Wake Forest and Miami, who is without wide receiver Malachi Toney, but he could return at some point for head coach Mario Cristobal, are without key offensive players.

As for Clark and Wake Forest, he has rushed for 591 yards this season on 115 carries and 11 touchdowns. He has three catches for 25 yards. Against Miami back in September, he was held to just 3 yards on 3 carries. Against Georgia Tech, he had 98 yards rushing on 18 carries and two touchdowns.

Wake Forest Faces Tough Task Without Ty Clark

Wake Forest has a lot to play for without their top running back. Duke is a team that is certainly good enough to go into Winston-Salem on Saturday and spring an upset. They are the defending ACC champs. A loss on Saturday would mean that the Demon Deacons would need to beat Miami in Charlotte to lock up a berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

However, a win over Duke and the Demon Deacons would almost automatically put them in the 12-team field. That is likely the only way that the ACC gets multiple teams this season before the field expands to 24 beginning next season. This will also be the final ACC Championship Game with the expanding CFP field.