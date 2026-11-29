The Clemson Tigers ripped a 21-17 victory out of the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday after a jaw-dropping buzzer-beater with quarterback Trent Pearman connecting with Bryant Wesco Jr.

Electricity radiated from Clemson Memorial Stadium, but Pearman didn’t hesitate to give credit where it’s due.

This time, he turned his attention toward offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Clemson’s Trent Pearman Gives Credit to Chad Morris

During Pearman’s postgame press conference, he stated:

“Chad Morris has had to make a script for four different quarterbacks throughout the year, and he takes more heat and more crap than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

Not only did the Tigers lose signal caller Christopher Vizzina to injury, but they also lost Tait Reynolds. Of course, this creates quite a challenge for Morris.

With Pearman — a senior — now stepping up to the plate, he showed just how valuable he could be.

This marks his third season playing collegiate football for Clemson.

Throughout his 2026 campaign, he completed 27 of 46 passes (58.7%) for 250 yards with two interceptions.

The former walk-on has shown noticeable flashes of promise, and his gutsy down-to-the-wire play further cemented him as an asset.

Morris Faces Heat During 2026 Regular Season

Just over two weeks ago, on Nov. 11, Morris spoke with the media on Clemson’s struggles on offense.

Per David Hood of TigerNet, Morris stated, “You’re going to make a mistake; let’s go make the mistake, but we can’t be afraid to call plays. We can’t be afraid to go out and execute, and so I think that’s been a growing process with him and me and our whole offense.”

Well, the Tigers certainly turned things around at the last minute, stepping up to Morris’ request.

Following the nail-biting victory, head coach Dabo Swinney and his program were in full celebratory mode.

Emotions were high — they still are. For the Tigers, this was just the type of morale and confidence boost they’ve been seeking this year.

The ability is there; it’s merely a matter of consistency for this team.