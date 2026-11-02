Former Miami Star Carson Beck Gets Major Arizona Cardinals QB News

Carson Beck is moving closer to his opportunity with the Arizona Cardinals.

The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback will serve as Arizona’s backup behind new starter Gardner Minshew, head coach Mike LaFleur said Nov. 2, according to The Arizona Republic’s Theo Mackie. Jacoby Brissett, who started Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, drops to third string.

For Beck, the change addresses the obstacle that kept him on the sideline while Brissett struggled against Dallas. He moves ahead of a veteran starter and into the next spot behind Minshew.

Arizona is giving Minshew the first chance to build on Sunday’s comeback. But Beck now occupies a much more consequential seat in the quarterback room.

Carson Beck Moves Ahead of Jacoby Brissett on Cardinals Depth Chart

Mackie reported the new quarterback order on X following LaFleur’s announcement.

“Gardner Minshew will be the starting QB with Carson Beck as the backup, LaFleur said. Jacoby Brissett will be the third stringer,” Mackie wrote.

That represents a meaningful shift from Arizona’s arrangement against Dallas.

According to the Cardinals’ official inactive report, Beck dressed as the emergency third quarterback behind Brissett and Minshew. He was available only under the restrictions attached to that designation.

The NFL’s emergency-quarterback rule prevents teams from using that player simply because their active quarterbacks perform poorly.

As the regular backup, Beck would be available for an ordinary substitution. Arizona’s final game-day roster will formalize that availability, but LaFleur’s announced order puts the rookie in position to be the immediate replacement.

The distinction played out in real time Sunday. Brissett lost his job during the game, yet Beck was not the quarterback Arizona could turn to.

Now, Brissett is behind him.

Gardner Minshew Gets First Shot as Former Miami QB Waits

Minshew earned his promotion with a performance that changed Arizona’s afternoon.

He replaced Brissett and threw three touchdown passes without an interception as the Cardinals rallied for a 33-30 overtime victory over Dallas. A late touchdown pass to Michael Wilson helped force overtime before Chad Ryland delivered the winning field goal.

That gives LaFleur a straightforward reason to start Minshew. It also separates two developments that Miami supporters should keep distinct: Beck has earned a higher place on the depth chart, while Minshew gets the starting assignment.

Beck’s college résumé explains the interest in seeing what comes next.

According to Miami’s official draft recap, he led the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in his lone season with the program. He threw for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns, completing 72.4% of his passes during Miami’s 13-win campaign.

Arizona selected him No. 65 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft.

The next step is turning that investment into an opportunity to evaluate him against NFL defenses. Monday’s announcement does not establish when that happens, and Minshew’s comeback gives the veteran a strong opening argument to keep the job.

But Beck no longer has two quarterbacks ahead of him. If Arizona needs another change, the former Hurricane is next in line.