The Heisman campaigning has begun in the media, as Miami supporters are starting to question how Jeremiah Smith, despite his outrageous stats, can be the Heisman favorite on a team with four losses.

On Monday’s episode of “The Dan Le Batard Show,” Mike Ryan made his case for why Miami quarterback Darian Mensah should be more of a contender in the Heisman race and why Smith shouldn’t be as big of a favorite as he currently is.

The Case for Mensah

“This is [Darian] Mensah being a master at the position. I think he’s been better than Cam Ward’s season. This is the best quarterbacking season I’ve ever seen, and we win that game — we’re probably a three- or four-loss team if we have Carson Beck or Cam Ward, given the protection issues right now. He has been dynamite in the face of a bad offensive line. I’m not saying an ok or bad for our standard — straight up, it’s bad pass protection right now for this offensive line. You can’t say that it’s a bad offensive line, considering how good we are running the ball, but this is a real problem, and Mensah just erases it. Just like on that two-point conversion pass that he had — it’s insane. The amount of pressure that he has and the ball that he delivers — Mensah put this team on his shoulders. And they held the ball for 23 minutes, which helped the defense. I’m encouraged by some of the things that we saw from the defense. Damon Wilson, we know that he’s at least alive when he plays bad tackles, but for me, Mensah — even with a zero-touchdown, two-interception performance — it is so obvious he is the most valuable player to his team. And I understand Jeremiah Smith is having a season for the ages. You have four losses. Get out of here.”

The numbers are there for Mensah, despite his two-interception, zero-touchdown performance this past weekend. He leads the nation in completion percentage at 75.4%, ranks third in passing efficiency at 178.9 and is third in passing touchdowns with 29. He also has the nation’s fourth-most passing yards with 3,317.

Since losing one of the best players in college football, Malachi Toney, Mensah has led the Hurricanes to a narrow road loss to Notre Dame and victories over Duke and Virginia Tech. Miami was firmly the nation’s No.1 team in the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings before losing Toney and falling to Notre Dame. Still, at 10-1 and ranked No.7, the Hurricanes have already clinched an appearance in the ACC championship game, where they will face No.11 Wake Forest in a rematch, with a likely CFP berth on the line. The Hurricanes hope to have Toney back for that game.

You, of course, have to acknowledge the Hurricanes bias that exists on the Miami-based “Dan Le Batard Show.” For those who are unaware, longtime show producer and cast member Mike Ryan is a member of the Golden Canes Society and is part of CanesInSight, a Miami Hurricanes-focused media outlet.

The Heisman race appeared to be a two-man competition between star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Miami’s Malachi Toney until Toney went down with an ankle injury before the Notre Dame game.

Where the Heisman Odds Currently Stand

Smith is currently the favorite at -425 on FanDuel and -400 on DraftKings. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is second at +500 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Mensah is third, at +2500 on FanDuel and +1550 on DraftKings. Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (+3500 on FanDuel, +3000 on DraftKings), Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+4500 on FanDuel, +3500 on DraftKings) and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (+5000 on FanDuel, +3500 on DraftKings) round out the top six.

As the quarterback of the only undefeated team in the FBS, Utah’s Devon Dampier is starting to pick up some buzz. He led a comeback victory over rival BYU three weeks ago, followed by a thrilling win last weekend in Arizona against the Wildcats and another victory this past weekend against TCU on the road.

The Athletic’s Dan Santaromita wrote an article titled, “Heisman Trophy odds: Jeremiah Smith is clear favorite, but Devon Dampier is making his case.”

With the last week of the regular season upon us and the Heisman voting deadline just two weeks away, there should be plenty of discussion about what could shape up to be an interesting race for college football’s most coveted trophy.