Is Malachi Toney Hurt? What We Know About Miami Injury Rumors Before Notre Dame Game

Malachi Toney is making a case to win the Heisman Trophy.

That case could be at risk when the Miami Hurricanes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a top-5 clash on Saturday, because injury rumors have emerged around the star wide receiver.

They’re the kind of cryptic, message board reports that are part of what make college football so entertaining, but they also could be huge, if true.

A Toney absence would greatly change the Miami-Notre Dame calculus.

At the moment, though, it’s hard to know what’s true and what’s not.

Is Malachi Toney Hurt?

Nothing has been confirmed yet about an injury, but social media is buzzing with the possibility.

This post is getting some attention:

Developing: Rumor that Malachi Toney was injured in practice today looking to be true. They ended practice early and the line moved a whole point to -7…word is that it was an ankle injury. — Owun (@CryptoOwun) November 4, 2026

So is this one, which adds in a reply that the injury sounds like it could be season-ending:

malachi toney out for game against notre with ankle injury at practice today — Insane Cane (@insanecane305) November 4, 2026

The rumors seem to suggest it’s an ankle problem for Toney — that is an area that has bothered him all season, if it’s related.

Now to be clear — Miami hasn’t said anything, and the big college football insiders haven’t reported anything, at least not yet.

But sometimes where there is smoke, there is fire. We’ll be keeping an eye on this.

A Report On What Happened

Canes Wear TV’s John Michaels hopped on social media on Wednesday to speak about what happened.

Michaels said: “It was yesterday. Nothing confirmed on timetable or seriousness. And yes, it’s the one person you guys are asking about. That’s the most cryptic way I can put it… Teams and programs want this stuff to put out there on their own. They want it confirmed. They’re going to work with medical staff. They’re going to work with doctors. They’re going to do everything with that before it gets out there.”

And a little more from Michaels: “We will figure out what happened. We’ll find that out. That’s kind of the best way I can put it.”

Miami, and the whole college football world, is waiting.