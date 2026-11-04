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Miami Announces Malachi Toney Injury News

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Malachi Toney
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Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney.

The Miami Hurricanes couldn’t have had a much worse time for Malachi Toney to get surprise injury news.

‘The U’ is going to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Saturday in a top-5 clash. It promises to be one of the best games of the college football season.

The last thing Miami needs is for Toney to be missing in action.

An injury in practice, though, has jeopardized Toney’s status for Saturday’s game.

The news trickled out in an interesting manner. First, it was just a message board rumor. Then, a couple college football insiders reported what they knew.

Finally, Miami released a short statement that is the only official word that there is to go by right now.

Miami Announces Malachi Toney Injury News

Malachi Toney races through the Stanford defense for Miami.
GettySTANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes catches the ball and runs it in for his third touchdown of the game against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Stanford Stadium on September 04, 2026 in Stanford, California. With this catch, he broke the Miami (FL) Hurricanes single game receiving yards record with 229 yards. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Miami put out a two-sentence official statement on Toney’s injury.

This is what it said:

“Malachi Toney sustained an injury during Wednesday’s practice and is currently undergoing further evaluation by the team’s medical staff. We will share additional updates as appropriate.”

There had been some speculation that Toney had been injured at Tuesday’s practice, but this clarifies the timeline.

Malachi Toney Injury

Miami v Stanford
GettySTANFORD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Malachi Toney #1 of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes is congratulated by Darian Mensah #10 after he scored his first touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Stanford Stadium on September 04, 2026 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been officially reported what Toney hurt, but the word from the multiple insiders who shared this news is that it’s an ankle injury.

Toney has reportedly dealt with ankle problems already this season, but it’s not clear whether this practice injury stems from that or is something different.

It does seem like the kind of injury that for most weeks of the season, a team may be cautious with its best skill player and keep him on the sideline.

A win over Notre Dame, though, is the kind of victory that positions the Hurricanes incredibly well in the CFP standings, and it’s one Toney surely would want to be a part of. ESPN’s Pete Thamel even suggested as much when he shared the news on X, that Toney doesn’t want to miss a game of this magnitude.

At this point, it seems like something that could come down to the wire. Miami has to be careful with its Heisman-contending wide receiver. But if Toney can play, the Hurricanes surely won’t turn down the chance to have him on the field.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Miami Announces Malachi Toney Injury News

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