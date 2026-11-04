The Miami Hurricanes couldn’t have had a much worse time for Malachi Toney to get surprise injury news.

‘The U’ is going to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Saturday in a top-5 clash. It promises to be one of the best games of the college football season.

The last thing Miami needs is for Toney to be missing in action.

An injury in practice, though, has jeopardized Toney’s status for Saturday’s game.

The news trickled out in an interesting manner. First, it was just a message board rumor. Then, a couple college football insiders reported what they knew.

Finally, Miami released a short statement that is the only official word that there is to go by right now.

Miami Announces Malachi Toney Injury News

Miami put out a two-sentence official statement on Toney’s injury.

This is what it said:

“Malachi Toney sustained an injury during Wednesday’s practice and is currently undergoing further evaluation by the team’s medical staff. We will share additional updates as appropriate.”

There had been some speculation that Toney had been injured at Tuesday’s practice, but this clarifies the timeline.

Malachi Toney Injury

It hasn’t been officially reported what Toney hurt, but the word from the multiple insiders who shared this news is that it’s an ankle injury.

Toney has reportedly dealt with ankle problems already this season, but it’s not clear whether this practice injury stems from that or is something different.

It does seem like the kind of injury that for most weeks of the season, a team may be cautious with its best skill player and keep him on the sideline.

A win over Notre Dame, though, is the kind of victory that positions the Hurricanes incredibly well in the CFP standings, and it’s one Toney surely would want to be a part of. ESPN’s Pete Thamel even suggested as much when he shared the news on X, that Toney doesn’t want to miss a game of this magnitude.

At this point, it seems like something that could come down to the wire. Miami has to be careful with its Heisman-contending wide receiver. But if Toney can play, the Hurricanes surely won’t turn down the chance to have him on the field.